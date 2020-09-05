The 7 Best Vacuum Deals from Amazon’s Huge Labor Day Sale

Amazon

If you’ve been saving up to spend big on Labor Day, you won’t be disappointed by Amazon’s deals. The retailer kicked off its Labor Day sale earlier this week, and more than 800 products are currently discounted, from comfy shoes and activewear to furniture and kitchen appliances. While many of the deals are impressive (even AirPods are down to their Black Friday prices!), you’ll see some of the biggest markdowns on vacuums.

Here are seven vacuum cleaners you can get on sale on Amazon right now:

You’ll find the best vacuum deals from under-the-radar brands like Moosoo and Aposen. You may have not heard of the brands, but they’ve been dominating Amazon’s best-selling stick vacuums charts thanks to their power and affordability. Moosoo’s best-selling 4-in-1 Cordless Vacuum, which is often compared to a Dyson, is only $90 right now. Shoppers love it so much they say you'll never have to buy a vacuum again after purchasing it.

Plus, one of Aposen’s newest releases, the H10 Cordless Vacuum, is marked down to $70. The cordless vacuum is already flying up Amazon’s best-seller charts (it’s the 10th best-selling stick vacuum right now), and customers say purchasing it at such a low price is a “no brainer.”

If you were hoping to see a Dyson on sale for Labor Day, you’re in luck — a few models are discounted on Amazon. In fact, you can snag a couple for just under $300, which is definitely a rare find. Not to mention, the brand’s popular Big Ball Canister Vacuum has been restocked and is included in the sale for 40 percent off.

These deals are so good, we have a feeling many of these vacuums will sell out before the holiday weekend ends. Check out everything included in Amazon’s Labor Day Sale.