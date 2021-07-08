The 7 Best Types of Rollers to Use on Natural Hair

The Best Rollers for Natural Hair

Nearly every Black woman I know has done a roller set at one time or another — whether it be at the salon, or on a weekend before special family event.

The styling tool has been a staple in our community for decades, and it's an amazing option for when you've got a little bit of extra time and want to avoid any direct heat on the hair.

But while rollers are known as old reliables, they've definitely gotten some upgrades over the years, and now there are more options than ever. This means you can go for a variety of curl sizes and shapes, and you won't necessarily be forced to sleep on hard plastic (we all know that struggle).

So let's look into some of the best options for natural hair, shall we?

Flexi-Rods

Flexi-rods are a great option for anyone who wants corkscrew curls overnight. Another bonus is that because most of your hair will still be exposed as it's wrapped around the rod, your air drying time will be cut down significantly. Just make sure to prep your hair with a light leave-in and a setting lotion or mousse before you start wrapping, and you'll be good to go.

To shop: $7; target.com

Foam Rollers

Foam rollers are a classic, well-known type of roller that are arguably the most comfortable to sleep in. The one downside? The material can leave hair dry (but we've got a solution for that coming up in a second). That said, make sure to load up on moisturizing products before setting your hair.

To shop: $9; walmart.com

Satin Covered Foam Rollers

If dryness is a concern, these satin-wrapped foam rollers are the perfect solution. Use these on wet hair, or dry, stretched hair to create gorgeous, soft curls.

To shop: $6; sallybeauty.com

CurlFormers

Curlformers come in a variety of sizes and shapes to create the curls of your dreams. Simply thread your hair through each roller and leave it to dry. Once you take them out, you'll be left with soft, frizz-free, bouncy curls.

To shop: $73; sallybeauty.com

Snap-On Rollers

These snap-on rollers are the OG joints that your momma and your momma's momma has been using for decades. So trust and believe that these will give you a perfect roller set every time. Simply prep your hair with a leave-in conditioner and a setting lotion or mousse then just roll up.

To shop: $4; sallybeauty.com

Perm Rods

While perms themselves aren't as popular as they once were, the look that they give to natural hair is a timeless hit. Use these on wet, freshly washed hair to create gorgeous, ultra-defined curls that will last until your next wash day.

To shop: $7; walmart.com

Silicone Rollers

You may or may not have seen these types of rollers before, but if you've got a free weekend, they're worth testing out. Simply wrap your hair around the base, then flip the top over your hair to keep them in place. One thing to keep in mind: since these have limited ventilation, it will take a full day or two to air dry. So if you're in a rush, you may want to start on damp hair versus wet, and sit under a bonnet dryer for a bit.

To shop: $13; walmart.com

