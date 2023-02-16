7 Best Teas for a Sore Throat

The best medicine might be sitting in your pantry.

Do you ever feel like every member of your family is fighting off a cold or cough all winter long? Depending on what you’re sick with, the perfect regimen is usually: medicine, plenty of rest, chicken soup, and tons of fluids. And while replenishing your body with water and electrolytes is helpful, sipping on a cup of tea may be the most beneficial. There are many varieties of tea that contain healing properties for all kinds of illnesses and ailments. In addition to helping your body fight illness and recover, drinking a hot cup of tea can instantly soothe a sore throat.



“The reason why drinking tea helps us feel better when we’re sick is because it loosens phlegm and relieves a scratchy or sore throat”, explains Dan Gallagher, a registered dietitian with Aegle Nutrition. But not all teas are one and the same. “There are certain teas that can serve as a natural remedy for countless symptoms”. If you’re heading to the market and or a local tea shop, make sure to add any of these best teas for a sore throat to your shopping list. And don’t forget to grab some raw honey and lemon, too!

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is often enjoyed before bed, but it’s also a great option when you’re feeling under the weather. This is because it’s an antispasmodic, which means it can relieve coughing and other cold symptoms. Chamomile tea is especially effective because it contains antioxidants, and boasts anti-inflammatory properties.

Ginger Tea

Whether you have a stomach ache, fever, or sore throat, ginger tea is the perfect remedy. Dietitian and nutritionist Melissa Wasserman Baker explains: "Ginger root can help reduce inflammation in the throat," and has many antibacterial properties. For an extra soothing effect, add a teaspoon of honey to your ginger tea and stir to combine.

Peppermint Tea

It should come as no surprise that drinking peppermint tea is a great idea when you’re sick. The cooling effect of the menthol can create a mild numbing sensation for a sore throat, and breathing in the steam functions as a natural decongestant.

Licorice Root Tea

It’s important to know that licorice tea tastes nothing like typical licorice. Believe it or not, it has a sweet flavor, but the best part about this tea is that it has antiviral and antimicrobial properties that means it can help soothe a sore throat.

Turmeric Tea

The reason why turmeric is so commonly used to fight infection is because of an ingredient called curcumin. Turmeric has tons of antioxidants to boost your immune system, which is especially helpful when sick. Aside from relieving common cold symptoms, turmeric can also help with arthritis pain.

Green Tea

Green tea is one of the most powerful beverages because of its numerous health benefits. Drinking green tea consistently can improve brain function, reduce the chance of developing heart disease, and possibly protect against certain cancers. And if you feel a cold coming on, kick it to the curb with a cup of comforting green tea.

Marshmallow Root Tea

For centuries, marshmallow root has played a major role in natural medicinal remedies, and it’s still being used to treat many things. Drinking marshmallow root tea can soothe a sore throat and reduce the severity of a cough. Products containing marshmallow root are also known to clear up skin irritants and aide in digestion.

