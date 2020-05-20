The 7 Best Steam Cleaners for Every Type of Surface, According to Customers

Even if you are diligent about keeping your house neat and tidy, sometimes it's necessary to give it a deep cleaning. While this may seem like a time-consuming task, if you use a steam cleaner, you can clean all your home’s surfaces both quickly and efficiently.

Not only can the vapors emitted from these handy gadgets easily remove dirt, stains, and dust, but the steam’s hot temperatures can also kill up to 99.9 percent of bacteria at a time. Along with being great for sanitizing sealed floors, windows, and tiles, some of these non-toxic cleaning tools are designed to also work on carpets, curtains, and upholstered furniture.

Many come with special features built-in, like oversized water tanks to allow you to clean for longer periods of time, while others are designed to be lightweight and portable, making them an excellent choice to clean hard-to-reach places. To help you find the best steam cleaner for your home’s needs, we’ve combed through thousands of customer reviews and rounded up the seven steam cleaners that shoppers say work best.

Whether you’re looking for a steam cleaner to use on carpets, a steam mop for hardwood floors, or a portable handheld option, keep reading to shop the seven steam cleaners that customers love the most.

These are the seven best steam cleaners to shop:

Best Overall: Vapamore Primo Steam Cleaning System

The Vapamore Primo Steam Cleaning System has a near-perfect rating for a reason. Along with being lightweight and easy to use, the machine comes with a variety of attachments that enable the device to be used on many different surfaces. In addition to cleaning floors, windows, and countertops, the steam cleaner even comes with handle extenders that are long enough to reach most ceilings, allowing you to clean practically every corner of your home. “Great steam cleaning system,” wrote one shopper. “It is powerful and, with all the different tools it comes with, ready for almost any job. Having had the unit now for quite some time, it holds up perfect. Highly recommend it.”

To buy: $299 (Originally $321); wayfair.com.

Best for Hard Floors: Bissell PowerFresh Slim Steam Mop

If you’re in the market for a steam cleaner that will deep clean hard floors quickly, over 500 Target customers recommend checking out this Bissell option. The steam mop is safe to use on all types of sealed flooring, including hardwood, tile, marble, and granite, and it eliminates bacteria and germs without using any harsh chemicals. The handy steam trigger button allows you to easily control the amount of steam that’s released, while the swivel steering allows you to clean in corners and tight spaces. One happy customer wrote, “I enjoy cleaning my floors now with this steam mop, and it checks off all the boxes for me!”

To buy: $150; target.com.

Best for Carpets: Pure Enrichment PureClean XL Rolling Steam Cleaner

Looking to get stains and dirt out of your carpets? This steam cleaner from Pure Enrichment may be your best bet. Besides boasting a 1.5-liter water tank, the cleaning system also comes with 17 different attachments that make cleaning carpets and other upholstered items a breeze. It even comes with a five-year warranty. “I absolutely love this steam cleaner,” wrote one customer. “I had never owned one but since I received it I have been putting it to use! It is built of plastic but is very sturdy and the wheels provide easy portability. Steam cleaning carpets, drapes, and floors has been a breeze with this unit. I highly recommend it! When the weather warms I'll be doing my windows as well.”

To buy: $255; macys.com.

Best Portable Option: HomeRight Steam Machine Model 53 Steam Cleaner

This compact steam cleaner from HomeRight weighs only 12 pounds and features a 16-foot long power cord, so you can easily move it around the entire house. The portable device takes about eight minutes to heat up and then provides up to 45 minutes of continuous steam at a time. “We have used this machine in many capacities,” said one reviewer. “All the attachments work as recommended. It has performed very well on our tile and grout lines (with a spray bottle: vinegar, baking, soda and salt) steamed and wiped. Awesome and clean! Also used it around the toilet base and the shower area. I highly recommend this product for in-depth cleaning. Make sure you follow the safety directions.”

To buy: $113; homedepot.com.

Best for Upholstery: McCulloch Multi-Purchase Canister Steam Cleaner

This McCulloch steam cleaner comes with several different-sized scrub pad and brush attachments that make it incredibly easy to treat upholstered items like furniture, area rugs, curtains, and car interiors extremely fast and efficiently. The on-demand steam-control panel allows you to decide how much steam to release at once, while the machine’s durable wheels make it easy to maneuver. “I am super pleased with this steamer,” wrote one shopper. “It is so versatile and it makes cleaning so easy! It instantly took the rolls out of a brand new area rug that is now smooth.”

To buy: $170; homedepot.com.

Best Budget: Bissell Steam Shot Hard Surface Cleaner

Want the deep-cleaning power of a steam cleaner but don’t have a ton of money to spend? Consider this affordable option by Bissell. The handheld device comes with a grout brush, three different-sized detail brushes, an angle concentrator, and a flat scraping tool to help you target different types of surfaces like windows, appliances, tile grout, bathroom fixtures, and more. Hundreds of Target customers are obsessed with the $40 device with one writing, “I love this steam shot because I can remove many if not most stubborn substances on floors and mirrors and it's an absolute great assistant. Areas where dirt hides, dirt can't hide no more! I just 'shoot' it out of there with my Steam Shot. I don't have to spend more money on special cleaners and tools for many tasks this little thing now takes care of. I am totally happy with it.”

To buy: $40; target.com.

Best Multi-Purpose Option: Wagner 915e On-Demand Power Steamer

Need a steam cleaner that can do just about anything? Home Depot shoppers recommend this best-selling Wagner model. Not only can you use the appliance to clean countertops, windows, carpets, and hard floors, but you can even use it to remove wallpaper and steam out wrinkles from heavy-duty fabrics. “I got the steamer for my birthday, and I fell in love at first sight,” wrote one reviewer. “I am now addicted to steaming, and everything looks and feels so much cleaner. It can clean almost anything with no bad chemicals. If you have a neat freak in your life that does not already have one, this is the perfect gift.”

To buy: $129; homedepot.com.