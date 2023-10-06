The 7 Best Sales This Weekend on Ugg Boots, Spanx Leggings, and the New Apple Watch Series 9

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

One of the biggest sales of the year so far — October Prime Day — isn’t until next week, but plenty of other stores are dishing up deep discounts this weekend.

Cozy season is upon us, so restock your sweatshirt collection while cute options are 20 percent off at Abercrombie & Fitch. Prepare for colder weather with a new pair of Ugg boots or slippers, both at low prices this weekend. Take advantage of early Fall Prime Day deals at Amazon, like markdowns on the newest Apple Watch. Over at Target, nab vacuums from top brands like Dyson, Shark, and Bissell for up to $150 off — and hop on thousands of other steals during the brand’s Circle Week sale.

Below, shop the best sales this weekend at BaubleBar, Spanx, and more.

Best Sales This Weekend

Step on It: Ugg Boots Are Going for as Little as $38

Gilt

$180

$100

Buy on gilt.com

Uggs are a customer and celebrity favorite cold-weather shoe, which means it can be tough to find a pair in your size by November. Get ahead of holiday shoppers now by scooping up a new pair of Ugg boots, slippers, or clogs while 92 styles are discounted at under-the-radar store Gilt. Simply sign up to become a member for free with your email address and immediately unlock droves of discounts.

Now’s the Time to Invest in an Apple Watch

Amazon

$431

$390

Buy on Amazon

Amazon’s Fall Prime Day isn’t until October 11 and 12, but as always, thousands of coveted items are already marked down ahead of the sale — including Apple watches. The newest model, the Apple Watch Series 9, is going for under $400 right now, so if you’ve been waiting to invest in the big-ticket item you’ll likely use every day, now’s your chance.

Last Chance: Black Friday-Level Prices at Target

Target

$300

$180

Buy on Target

Circle Week, Target’s second biggest sale of the year, only runs through tomorrow, so you have one more day to score Black Friday prices on brands like Apple, Shark, Dyson, and Wild Fable. Sign into your Target Circle account (or create one for free within seconds!) to access steep savings on electronics, kitchen gadgets, vacuums, fall fashion, and more.

Score Fall Spanx Styles on Sale

Spanx

$98

$69

Buy on spanx.com

Spanx’s sale section is chock-full of flattering styles you’ll wear on repeat this fall and winter, including suede pants, velvet leggings, wide-leg trousers, and polished blazers. On the intimates side, shaping underwear and supportive bras are going for up to 50 percent off. Plus, several pairs of the booty-boosting leggings Jennifer Garner wears on repeat are marked down.

Score 20% Off Custom BaubleBar Gifts

Baublebar

$98

$79

Buy on baublebar.com

Personalized items make for meaningful gifts, and BaubleBar has dozens of options on sale right now. Use code HURRY for 20 percent off all custom items, including phone cases, blankets, Christmas ornaments, and jewelry like nameplate and initial necklaces, bracelets, and rings. Prepare for the craziness of the holiday season by crossing someone off your list now, or scoop up something special for yourself.

Snuggle Up in Sweatshirts and Hoodies for Less

Abercrombie

$90

$72

Buy on abercrombie.com

A solid lineup of sweatshirts and hoodies is key during the fall. Right now, a slew of comfy styles are 20 percent off at Abercrombie & Fitch — but only this weekend. Use code FLEECEAF at checkout and watch prices on zip-ups, half-zip pullovers, hoodies, and crewneck sweatshirts dwindle. Popular NFL sweatshirts are 10 percent off with the same code.

Take Advantage of This Beauty Brand’s Biggest Sale of the Year

Mario Badescu

$18

$13

Buy on mariobadescu.com

Until October 11, you can score 30 percent off everything at Mario Badescu, including best-selling skincare products like the Vitamin C serum, Seaweed Night Cream, and Glycolic Foaming Cleanser. Even the beauty brand’s newest product, the Hydrating Glow Toner, which brightens, softens, soothes, and rejuvenates the skin, is up for grabs.

