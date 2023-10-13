The 7 Best Sales This Weekend Include Fall-Ready Finds from Spanx, Lululemon, and Yankee Candle

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Stock up on cozy jackets, flattering flare pants, and more staples

People / Daisy Rodriguez

Amazon’s October Prime Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save big. This weekend, you can score deals on brands like Lululemon, Spanx, and Longchamp.

Pick up a pair of celebrity-favorite fall pants, like these leg-elongating flares while they’re 30 percent off at Spanx. Or, ifyou need a few pairs of boots for the season, check out Vince Camuto’s Friends and Family Sale for 25 percent off sleek and comfortable boots and booties with the code FALLBFF. And if you’re gearing up for holiday parties, no home is complete without a soul-hugging fall scent, and this extended October Prime Day sale on Yankee Candle’s Macintosh candle is just what your home needs.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on stocking stuffers, upgrade your autumn closet, or prepare your home for the holidays, there are so many impressive deals available this weekend. Keep scrolling through to find them.

Best Sales This Weekend

Related: 28 Last-Minute Deals from Walmart’s Huge Fall Sale You Can Still Score for Up to 78% Off

Fall-Ready Flares Are 30% Off at Spanx

Spanx

$168

$116

Buy on spanx.com

Fall is in full swing, but it’s never too late to upgrade your autumn collection. The sale section at Spanx already includes fall pieces, like these Faux Suede Flare Pants. Stars like Jessica Alba have been opting for flared styles lately, and these soft and warm pants made with flexible fabric and flattering seams are 30 percent off. You can snag other trends Hollywood is wearing for fall, like wide-leg pants, flowy trousers, and more in Spanx’s sale section.

Story continues

Royal-Approved Longchamp La Pliage Bags Are on Sale

Ruelala

$140

$100

Buy on ruelala.com

Stars and royals like Kate Middleton and Jennifer Lopez have carried Longchamp bags for years. This weekend, you can get the Le Pliage Medium Nylon Bag that the Princess of Wales has carried for under $100 at Rue La La (just sign up for a free account using your email address to unlock discounts). This Le Pliage bag is made of durable nylon with leather trim. It has a zipper and a snap enclosure to keep items secure (great for holiday travel) and an interior pocket for smaller items.

Snag Holiday Planners, Cards, and More for 25% Less at Rifle & Co.

With holiday season around the corner, now’s a good time to get ahead of gift shopping, which you can do during Rifle & Co.’s October sale. You can get holiday must-haves like an Advent Calendar, a Nutcracker Notepad, and more at 25 percent off.

And if you’re looking to get organized for the new year ahead, plenty of 2024 planners and stylish pens are marked down as well. Gorgeous paper tape is also discounted to help put the perfect finishing touch on all of your holiday gifts for loved ones. The sale ends on October 15, so be sure to stock up before then.

Extended Prime Day Sale: Save Big on Yankee Candle Fall Scents

Amazon

$31

$22

Buy on Amazon

Speaking of holidays, no home is ready for the most wonderful time of year without a scented candle to welcome guests and bring the aroma of fall’s favorite scents into your home. You can get Yankee Candle’s Macintosh Large Jar Candle for just $22 right now. It has notes of pumpkin, apple, vanilla, caramelized sugar, baked pie crust, cream, and musk that make it smell like a fresh baked pie. Shoppers say that it makes their homes smell “so cozy,” and it can burn for up to 150 hours. The bright red 22-ounce jar also means you can display it as a decoration on your coffee table, kitchen sink, or bedside table.

Related: Yankee Candle Is Up to 46% Off at Amazon Ahead of October Prime Day, Including So Many Fall Scents

Score 25% Off Fall Boots at Vince Camuto

There are a few items that are essential for fall fashion: comfy sweaters, flattering jeans, and sleek boots. Right now, you can snag over 270 boots and booties at a discount at Vince Camuto, including the Allie Bootie, which has a soft snip toe and a block heel for a comfortable, supported fit. If you’re looking for taller styles, the Evronna Boots are a staple you can wear every day, and they’re 25 percent off. Just be sure to use the code FALLBFF to unlock the sitewide savings on boots, clothing, and accessories. But you’ll want to hurry, as the savings ends on October 18.

Fall Essential: Save Up to $50 on Lululemon’s Wunder Puff Vest

lululemon

$228

$179

Buy on shop.lululemon.com

Just in time for cooler weather, this stylish cropped puffer vest is $50 off at Lululemon. The Wunder Puff Cropped Vest is bound to keep you warm, thanks to a 600-fill goose down interior. The outside is water-resistant to lock out moisture, and it even has a hood to protect your head if you’re wearing it in a windy place. You can cinch the waist for a flattering fit, and it has functional side pockets to keep your hands extra warm.

Holiday Gift Idea: Unlock 25% Off Best-Selling Kiehl’s Beauty Products

Winter is the time when skin tends to dry up, so the people in your life will appreciate the gift of smooth, hydrated skin after you gift them one of these popular skincare finds from Kiehl’s. Best-selling beauty products like the Creme de la Creme Body Lotion, Ultra Facial Cream, Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, and more are all 25 percent off during Kiehl’s sitewide sale, which ends on October 15. You can choose between various sizes, such as one to two fluid ounce bottles for traveling and stocking stuffers, to large bottles up to 33 fluid ounces, for your gifts or personal beauty collection.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.