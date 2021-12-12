The 7 Best Restaurant Gift Cards for the Holidays

If you’re trying to find gifts for the people in your life who seem to have everything or are difficult to shop for, consider a gift that just can’t go wrong: food. A hearty meal and a night out can make a better gift than some material object your friend or family member doesn’t need. Plenty of restaurants are capitalizing this holiday by offering “add-ons” or perks to make your dollars go further, as well. Here we lay out which restaurant gift cards are going to stretch the furthest.

Applebee’s

If you’re looking to buy a gift card for a family, Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit, recommends Applebee’s. “When you’re trying to feed a family, you want a place with a variety of options for picky eaters, plenty of locations for convenience, and good prices–especially if they offer promotions. Applebee’s is a choice that checks many of these boxes.”

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

BJ’s already has its own rewards program where you can earn points to redeem on future meals (100 points = $10 to spend). And, according to Thrillist, now is the time to buy gift cards because when you buy a $50 eGift Card, you’ll get a free $10 card you can either spend on yourself or give as another gift. For a $100 card, you’ll get a free $25 card and a VIP 20% off card.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

Who doesn’t love pizza, an easy go-to meal that can feed a big crew? Through Dec. 31, when you buy a $50 gift card, you’ll get an additional $10 card for free. Your freebie will increase to $20 if you buy a $100 gift card.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

What’s a heartier way to feed a family (or for a tasty date night) than steak? Ruth’s Chris Steak House delivers its hearty portions with a special holiday promotion: For every $200 in gift cards purchased (can be more than one card), you’ll receive $40 of your own to spend at the restaurant between Jan. 1 and March 31, 2022.

Olive Garden

A gift certificate to Olive Garden has the potential to feed a family of as many as four, said Jonathan Svensson, co-founder of Almvest, a financial education website. He pointed out that Olive Garden offers unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks for $10.99/person during dinner hours and $7.99 for lunch, depending on the location. “Olive garden also offers family-style portions that serve between 4 to 6 people,” he said. A $50 gift card here can go pretty far.

Walmart Go Eat Gift Cards

Not a restaurant, per se, but according to Meika Welds, a personal finance blogger and the founder of Working Momspiration, Wal-Mart offers $50 GO Eat gift cards that can be used at a variety of restaurants, all with one card, such as Panera Bread, Red Lobster, The Cheesecake Factory and others, all of which offer large portions of food. “This is more than sufficient to feed a family,” she said.

White Castle

If burgers are your jam or that of the person you’re shopping for, White Castle is offering a sweet deal where you can get a free $5 gift card when you buy $25 or more in gift cards, according to Thrillist. Your bonus gift certificate is valid from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 7 Best Restaurant Gift Cards for the Holidays