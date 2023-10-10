The 7 Best Prime Day Fashion Deals Our Amazon Shopping Editor Is Buying

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shop Calvin Klein, Levi’s, and JW Pei for less than $75.

Amazon’s first-ever Prime Big Deal Days sale is here, and in my mind, that only means one thing: epic fashion deals. I’m using the two-day event as an excuse (read: opportunity) to stock up on fall clothes, shoes, and accessories for less. Lucky for you, I’m sharing my top eight fashion finds from the massive sale — all for under $75.

My picks include a Calvin Klein bra, Levi’s Jeans, The Drop ankle boots, and more fall-ready pieces starting at just $24. But, be warned — these popular deals aren’t likely to stay in stock for long, so join me in adding them to your cart before it’s too late.

Editor-Loved Prime Day Fashion Deals

Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Lightly Lined Wireless Triangle Bra

Amazon

$44

$31

Buy on Amazon

I’m constantly on the hunt for comfortable bras I’ll forget I have on, and this 30-percent-off Calvin Klein wireless bralette immediately caught my eye. It’s made from a machine-washable blend of nylon and elastane, and it has adjustable spaghetti straps for a customizable fit. My favorite detail, though, is its tagless design, so I won’t have to worry about anything poking into my back as I move around during the day. I'll be wearing the lightly lined bra underneath sweaters and sweatshirts all season long.

Anrabess Crewneck Fuzzy Knit Pullover Sweater

Amazon

$63

$40

Buy on Amazon

Speaking of sweaters, this best-selling Anrabess fuzzy pullover is a need, not a want. One shopper said it “feels like wearing a blanket,” and that’s exactly what I’m going for with my cozy fall looks. The pullover comes in 28 colors and patterns, so I have a feeling I’ll be ordering more than one. It has slouchy drop shoulders, a crewneck, oversized cuffs, and ribbed details on the hemline, neckline, and around the wrists. I’ll throw it on at home with leggings and slippers, or style it with jeans and boots for casual get-togethers and running errands.

Lillusory Oversized Cardigan

Amazon

$40

$28

Buy on Amazon

If you can’t tell, I have a thing for oversized sweaters, and this Lillusory cardigan is the next knit top on my list. Available in 24 colorways, the cardigan has tortoise-shell buttons down the front and extra ribbing around the cuffs and hemline. A shopper confirmed it’s “surprisingly great quality cardigan for the price,” while a second person said they’ve “received numerous compliments on its chic look.” I already know I’ll be reaching for this sweater nonstop this fall and winter.

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Amazon

$80

$46

Buy on Amazon

I’ll need a pair of jeans to wear with my new sweaters, and I’m going with this Levi’s Ribcage straight-leg style that’s on sale for $46. The popular denim pants come in 13 washes, including blue, black, neutral, and bright options, and they’re made from mostly cotton with a hint of elastane for some stretch. They have a super high rise for a flattering fit, as well as the brand’s signature button fly. A shopper called them the “most comfortable jeans [they] have ever owned,” which makes me even more confident in my decision to press “Buy Now.”

Zesica Cropped Crewneck Sweatshirt and Joggers Set

Amazon

$64

$44

Buy on Amazon

I’ll admit there are days when jeans and a sweater just aren’t in the cards, so that’s why I’m also adding this Zesica two-piece lounge set to my cart. It comes with a cropped crewneck sweatshirt and matching high-waisted joggers (with pockets!) that you can either wear together or separately with other basics in your wardrobe. The set is equal parts “cute, soft, and comfortable,” per a reviewer, which is all you can ask for from your go-to loungewear.

The Drop Ibita Heeled Side-Zip Ankle Boot

Amazon

$70

$56

Buy on Amazon

A pair of classic black boots is the quintessential fall staple piece, and this heeled style from The Drop is just what my wardrobe is missing. The faux leather boots have a trendy square toe, a 3-inch block heel, and a side zipper for easy on-and-off. They come in five neutral shades, and at just $56, I might just need more than one pair. A shopper said they can comfortably wear these boots to “walk and go up and down stairs at work, home, [and in the] subway,” which is crucial for someone like me who lives in a city.

JW Pei Joy Shoulder Bag

Amazon

$90

$72

Buy on Amazon

I’m finishing off my fashion haul in the accessories department, and more specifically with this chic JW Pei handbag. The vegan leather purse has an adjustable strap, so you can either wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody, and a foldover flap with a magnetic snap closure to keep your belongings safe. While the bag comes in 23 colors and patterns, I’m going with the black version, so I can get the most use out of it with different outfits.

Check out Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale section to shop more must-have finds for (way) less.



