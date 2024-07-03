7 best players from the Copa America group stage - ranked

As the Copa America 2024 group stage is done and dusted, it's time to take a look at some of the best performers from the opening phase of the tournament.

The quarter-finals are nearly upon us, and before we watch Argentina take on Ecuador and Canada square off against Venezuela, there are several players that put in shifts during the group stage that simply must be recognized.

Uruguay and Argentina dominate the list after their perfect group stage campaigns, while Venezuela, Brazil and Colombia all have a player representing them in the top seven.

Here are the seven best players from the Copa America group stage.

7. Jose Rondon - Venezuela

Not many expected Venezuela to come out firing at Copa America 2024, and Pachuca striker Jose Rondon played his part in the team's early success.



The 34-year-old managed two goal and one assist during the group stage, and Venezuela will hope that their talisman can replicate those performances as they eye a deep run in the competition.

6. Maximiliano Araujo -Uruguay

As expected, Uruguay topped Group C with nine points as Marcelo Bielsa's side now await a mouthwatering quarter-final clash vs Brazil.



What many maybe didn't expect was Maximiliano 'Maxi' Araujo's performance. The Toluca winger recorded two goals and one assist for Uruguay before suffering a serious head injury in the first half vs USA, and it seems highly unlikely that he'll return before the tournament is over.

5. Manuel Ugarte - Uruguay

Uruguay wouldn't have been able to win all three group stage matches without the excellent midfield play of Manuel Ugarte.



The 23-year-old featured in all three of Uruguay's group stage games and ran the show in the middle of the park alongside Federico Valverde.

4. Marquinhos - Brazil

Brazil haven't looked their best thus far at Copa America, especially in the attacking department. But their defense, however, has been on lock since the first whistle against Costa Rica.



Leading the backline is PSG defender Marquinhos, who played the full 270 minutes for Brazil in the group stage and helped keep a clean sheet vs Costa Rica.

3. James Rodriguez - Colombia

James Rodriguez has rolled back the clock this summer with Colombia at Copa America, as the 32-year-old playmaker registered three assists in the group stage to help his nation top Group D.

2. Lionel Messi -Argentina

While we all hope Lionel Messi will return to action before Copa America concludes, at least we were able to see him shine in two of Argentina's group stage matches as he's created six big chances.



Messi will be eager to return to the mix to add to his one assist thus far as Argentina hope to repeat as champions.

1. Lautaro Martinez - Argentina

Has Lautaro Martinez finally shaken off whatever was holding him back in an Argentina shirt?



That certainly seems to be the case, as the Inter Milan forward has bagged a tournament-leading four goals in three games up front and center for Argentina.