The 7 Best New Netflix Shows to Watch in October 2022

Dessi Gomez
·6 min read

October has officially ushered in yet another spooky season and *insert emotion here* girl fall. Several Netflix book-to-film adaptations like “The Luckiest Girl Alive” starring Mila Kunis and “The School for Good and Evil” starring Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington also add to the thrilling and magical elements that Halloween season brings, but what of new Netflix series to watch this month?

Mike Flanagan (“The Haunting of Hill House”) enters young adult horror with a Christopher Pike adaptation and Guillermo del Toro’s “Cabinet of Curiosities” promises a fun fright fest with different episodes featuring appearances from actors like Ben Barnes and Rupert Grint. But not to worry if the spooky content isn’t for you — “From Scratch,” starring Zoe Saldaña, tells the fictionalized story based on the real life of bestselling memoir author Tembi Locke.

These are just a few of our picks for the best new shows to watch on Netflix in October 2022.

The Midnight Club

Iman Benson and Igby Rigney in &quot;The Midnight Club&quot; / Netflix
Iman Benson and Igby Rigney in “The Midnight Club” / Netflix

From horror mastermind Mike Flanagan comes the adaptation of Christopher Pike’s 1994 novel “The Midnight Club,” geared toward a young adult audience but full of frightening moments for everyone. Ilonka (Iman Benson) looks forward to graduating high school and heading to Stanford in the fall, but thyroid cancer has other plans for her. She stumbles upon Brightcliffe Manor, a hospice home for young patients with terminal illnesses, and when she decides to spend the rest of her numbered days there, she fits right in. Her first night after a day full of meeting her eclectic cohort and learning the lay of the land, Ilonka follows her roommate Anya (Ruth Codd) down to the basement, where The Midnight Club — which includes all of her fellow inpatients — meets nightly to tell scary stories. The story splits into two main parts: that of the current Brightcliffe patients and those of the stories each patient tells within certain episodes. Needless to say, layers of lore lurk beneath Brightcliffe’s surface, and the group of teens isn’t afraid to investigate.

From Scratch

Netflix
Netflix

All of the ingredients for this Netflix adaptation of Tembi Locke’s best-selling memoir “From Scratch” are irresistible. It begins with Amy (Zoe Saldaña) literally bumping into Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), who turns out to be the love of her life, on the streets of Italy while studying abroad. The love story threads through as the core of the show, but of course, with the young couple trying to make it in the art and cuisine worlds, not to mention their biracial union, all sorts of challenges are served to them. For starters, Amy’s parents divorced when she and her sister Zola (Danielle Deadwyler) were very young, so she has two mothers. Her father is stubborn, and he doesn’t understand why Amy wants to pursue art rather than go to law school. Lino’s father, meanwhile, can’t wrap his head around his son marrying a Black woman and leaving to live in Los Angeles. Lino gets diagnosed with cancer at such a tumultuous point in his life with Amy (and don’t forget, these events are based on Tembi Locke’s actual life) that the miraculous pulling together of both his family and Amy’s will stir all kinds of emotion in viewers.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Hannah Galway in “The Murmuring” episode of Guillermo del Toro's &quot;Cabinet Of Curiosities&quot; (David Lee/Netflix)
Hannah Galway in “The Murmuring” episode of Guillermo del Toro’s “Cabinet Of Curiosities” (David Lee/Netflix)

From the mind of Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro comes this series of horror stories, some of which he wrote. “Cabinet of Curiosities” conjures beautiful, practical creatures in an anthology style series, in which each episode is envisioned by a different director with a new cast and story. Through each episode, del Toro hopes to say “Look, the world is beautiful and horrible at exactly the same time,” he mentioned in the first look video. The episodes are as follows: David Prior’s “The Autopsy,” Ana Lily Amirpour’s “The Outside,” Panos Cosmatos’ “The Viewing,” Catherine Hardwicke’s “Dreams in the Witch House,” Guillermo Navarro’s “Lot 36,” Keith Thomas’ “Pachman’s Model,” Vincenzo Natali’s “Graveyard Rats” and Jennifer Kent’s “The Murmuring.” The eight episodes start rolling out daily on Netflix October 25.

The Watcher

The Watcher Naomi Watts
Netflix

This second true-crime limited series to come from Ryan Murphy for Netflix adapts the 2018 New York Magazine feature article of the same name, written by journalist Reeves Wiedeman. Wiedman’s piece told the story of the real-life Broaddus family, who moved to a New Jersey suburb from a city, where they received threatening letters targeting the parents and their children. Fictionalized Nora and Dean Brannock are portrayed by Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale in “The Watcher.” Mia Farrow and Terry Kinney play mother and son duo Pearl and Jasper Willow. Jennifer Coolidge appears as Karen Calhoun, and Christopher McDonald plays Detective Rourke Chamberland.

The Sinner Season 4

It all started in 2019 with Jessica Biel and Bill Pulman. “The Sinner” follows detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he solves dark and mysterious cases involving various subjects from Cora Tannetti (Biel) to the newest season’s Percy Muldoon (Alice Kremelberg). Other big names like Carrie Coon, Christopher Abbott, Natalie Paul, Adam LeFevre, Jessica Hecht and Frances Fisher have also appeared in the crime thriller series. The fourth season of “The Sinner” is now streaming on Netflix.

Derry Girls Season 3

Netflix
Netflix

The final season of “Derry Girls” hit Netflix Oct. 7. The show takes place during the Troubles, a period in Northern Ireland involving conflict between the Protestant unionists who wanted to remain part of the United Kingdom and the Roman Catholic nationalists who wanted Northern Ireland to become part of the republic of Ireland. Starting in 1968 and ending in 1998, the Troubles led to The Good Friday Agreement, also known as the Belfast Agreement between the Irish and British governments. Four teenage girls: Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla McCool (Louisa Harland), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan) and Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and Michelle’s cousin James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn) navigate teenage challenges and woes together, culminating in the third and final installment of the beloved comedy series.

Notre-Dame

Netflix
Netflix

This limited series is inspired by true accounts from the French firefighters who quenched the blaze that overtook the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. The 2019 fire also affected many Parisians, and the diverse group is represented in the upcoming series. Created and directed by Hervé Hadmar, the series stars Roschdy Zem, Caroline Proust, Megan Northam, Simon Abkarian, Alize Isaaz, Sandor Funtek, Marie Zabukovec, Corentin Fila, Kassem Al Khoja, Rayad Mohamed and Frédéric Chau.

