The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in January 2022

Adam Chitwood
·4 min read

As a new year begins, a bevy of new titles are now available to stream on Netflix. It can be daunting trying to figure out what to watch on the streaming service, and narrowing the selection down to what’s been newly added is an easy way way ensure you’re finding something you haven’t seen before (or haven’t seen in a long time).

Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best new movies on Netflix in January 2022. They range from neo-Westerns to romantic comedies to Oscar-winning dramas, and all are worth checking out for one reason or another.

Hell or High Water

hell-or-high-water
Lionsgate/CBS Films

If you’re a fan of “Yellowstone,” you’ll want to check out creator Taylor Sheridan’s 2016 neo-Western crime film “Hell or High Water.” The film stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster as a pair of brothers who carry out a series of bank robberies to save their family ranch, and are put on the radar of two Texas Rangers played by Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham. Sheridan wrote the script that was then directed by David Mackenzie, and the film is a slow-burn crime thriller with complex characters that builds tension, inch-by-inch, until its explosive finale. The film picked up Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Screenplay and Supporting Actor for Bridges.

I Love You, Man

i-love-you-man-paul-rudd-jason-segel
Paramount Pictures

The 2009 comedy “I Love You, Man” scratches the buddy comedy itch, with Paul Rudd playing a friendless man looking for a best man for his wedding and Jason Segel playing the charismatic, free-wheeling companion on whom he sets his sights. Rashida Jones co-stars as Rudd’s wife, while the film also features memorable comedic turns from the likes of Jane Curtain, J.K. Simmons, Jon Favreau and Andy Samberg. While the film isn’t quite as funny as other 2000s comedies in the same vein, the chemistry of Rudd and Segel make this one enjoyable nonetheless.

Taxi Driver

Columbia Pictures
Columbia Pictures

Going the classic route? Check out Martin Scorsese’s seminal 1976 film “Taxi Driver.” Often imitated but never replicated, this noir-inspired drama stars Robert De Niro as Travis Bickle, a taxi driver living in New York City who decides to take matters into his own hands to clean up the streets. Paul Schrader’s script puts this anti-hero front and center, while Scorsese’s direction at times feels almost dreamlike. This one’s worth another watch if you haven’t seen it in a while, as its rich themes still offer much to chew on.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

terminator-2-linda-hamilton
Columbia Pictures

A blockbuster masterpiece, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” thrills just as much today as it did when it was released in 1991. James Cameron returned to helm the sequel to his 1984 film, but this time Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator is the good guy. Sent back in time from an adult John Connor to protect a young John Connor (played by Edward Furlong) from a new Terminator (the T-1000, played by Robert Patrick), Schwarzenegger excels at mining comedy from his character’s dry reaction to, well, everything. But Linda Hamilton is the real star of this thing as a beefed up and battle-ready Sarah Connor.

Runaway Bride

Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures

Sometimes you just want to watch a cheesy romantic comedy, and “Runaway Bride” is exactly that. Released in 1999, the film reunited Julia Roberts with her “Pretty Woman” co-star Richard Gere and director Garry Marshall for the story of a woman who has been dubbed “The Runaway Bride” for her tendency to leave her fiancés at the altar. Gere plays a columnist who writes an error-filled article on the woman, only to be fired and given one last shot at restoring his reputation – writing an in-depth piece about this Runaway Bride. A surprising romance ensues.

True Grit

Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures

One of the best films from the Coen Brothers is surely 2010’s “True Grit,” an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Charles Portis. This is the Coens making a straight Western, as they tell the story of a 14-year-old girl (Hailee Steinfeld) who hires a drunken lawman (Jeff Bridges) to help her find the man who has murdered her father. Matt Damon is along for the ride as an uppity Texas Ranger, and Josh Brolin plays the murderer in question. This is a quest-type Western boasting incredible cinematography from Roger Deakins and a beautiful score by Carter Burwell that puts a twist on classic hymns.

Phantom Thread

Focus Features
Focus Features

Available starting Jan. 16 is filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson’s acerbic romance “Phantom Thread,” starring Daniel Day-Lewis in his final onscreen role before his retirement. Set in 1954 London, Day-Lewis stars as a famous fashion designer who takes his meticulous process seriously. But when he strikes up a relationship with a waitress, his routine starts to get shaken up, and he must consider the impact said relationship will have on his work. This is Paul Thomas Anderson’s version of a twisted romantic drama, and the film is surprisingly funny. It scored Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Director, Actress, Supporting Actress and Original Score and won for Best Costume Design.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • High school hockey player dies from injury suffered during game

    A high school hockey player from Greenwich, Conn., has died as a result of an injury he sustained during a game.

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    OTTAWA — Veteran pairs duo Vanessa James and Eric Radford were named to Canada's Olympic figure skating team for Beijing on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the Canadian championships a day earlier. James and Radford, who teamed up last spring, contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas. They pulled out of the competition Friday after their fourth-place finish in the short program. The selection won't be well-received by some in the sport after Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud won silver with an e

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • City will pursue other means of getting arena built, Calgary mayor says

    Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Wednesday the city will pursue other ways of getting a new downtown arena built after its deal with the Flames owners was officially terminated earlier this week. Construction was supposed to start on the $600-million arena in Victoria Park in early 2022 — but on Dec. 21, Gondek said she had been informed by the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) that it would not be proceeding with the project. In the days that followed, the Flames owners indicat

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • How Fred VanVleet is leading the Raptors through an underdog season

    VanVleet has quietly buoyed the Raptors throughout a season that has been defined by injuries, absences, and scheduled losses.

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Spain's Victor Lapeña named head coach of Canadian women's basketball team

    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Montreal Canadiens extend COVID-19 pause through Saturday

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday. Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday's 5-2 loss to Florida. The NHL previously postponed five C

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Canadian freestyle skier Kingsbury wins World Cup gold for second straight day

    MONT-TREMBLANT, Que. — Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days. It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que. "It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile. Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a rep

  • Players frustrated as NHL postpones Canucks, Senators games due to capacity limits

    Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat says he and his teammates simply want to get back to playing hockey. The Canucks had yet another game pushed back indefinitely on Friday when the NHL announced it was postponing Saturday's matchup with the Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions. The league also postponed a tilt between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg originally set for Jan. 15. “We were obviously looking forward to playing and with the game getting cancelled and

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr