The 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in November 2022

Don’t Worry Darling

Warner Bros. Pictures

You’ve heard people talk about “Don’t Worry Darling” (and its director Olivia Wilde and stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles), but in all the discourse the actual movie has gotten overshadowed – and it’s pretty good! This “Stepford Wives” meets “The Twilight Zone” thriller stars Pugh as a housewives in an idyllic neighborhood who begins to suspect all is not right with the community. Styles is her husband, Wilde is her neighbor and Chris Pine plays the charismatic leader of the community whom most of the men idolize. This one packs an interesting (and twisty) premise as well as some tremendously lush filmmaking.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Warner Bros.

If you’re in the mood to kick off the holiday season with a Christmas movie, you can’t go wrong with “Christmas Vacation.” The third film in the franchise finds the Griswolds hosting family from both sides at their house for Christmas, and enduring all the headaches that come with it. Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo are terrific, and Randy Quaid nearly steals the show as Cousin Eddie. This one’s a classic for a reason.

Neighbors

Universal Pictures

Lowkey one of the funniest comedies of the last decade, 2014’s “Neighbors” is relatable to young parents and college kids alike. Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne star as a couple with a newborn whose life is thrown into further chaos when a fraternity – led by Zac Efron – moves in next door. A war ensues, but director Nicholas Stoller (who also directed “Bros” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”) injects the film with as much heart as he does humor, as Rogen and Byrne’s characters are fighting against the loss of their youth while Efron’s character is hiding his own insecurities.

Ingrid Goes West

Neon

A hidden gem if there ever was one, “Ingrid Goes West” is a hilarious and brilliant treatise on the anxieties of social media while also boasting a pair of terrific performances from Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen. Plaza plays a mentally unstable young woman who becomes obsessed with a social media influencer played by Olsen, who then crafts a personality to get Olsen’s character to befriend her. As the ruse starts to unravel, so does Plaza’s character. This one’s thrilling, funny and surprising in equal measure.

Seven

New Line Cinema

David Fincher’s 1995 film “Seven” remains one of the best crime thrillers ever made – with an ending that’s impossible to forget. Written by Andrew Kevin Walker, the film stars Brad Pitt as an idealistic young detective who’s paired with a soon-to-be-retired detective played by Morgan Freeman. But when they get put on the case of a serial killer who’s murdering based on the seven deadly sins, they find themselves tested in more ways than one. “Seven” is rich with metaphor (the unnamed city in which it’s set is always wet and dirty), impeccable filmmaking and memorable performances. But what sets it apart is a script that bucks convention in favor of playing against audience expectations. It’s a crime thriller for crime thriller diehards.

Arthur Christmas

Sony Pictures

Here’s a Christmas movie for the whole family, and possible one you’ve never seen before. The 2011 animated feature hails from Aardman, the studio behind the “Wallace and Gromit” films, and follows the clumsy but well-meaning son of Santa Claus named Arthur (voiced by James McAvoy). On Christmas Eve, Arthur sets out with a ragtag team (including his grandfather, voiced by Bill Nighy) to deliver one last present that was left behind.

The Harry Potter Franchise

Warner Bros.

All eight films in the “Harry Potter” franchise are now back on HBO Max, just in time for the holidays, making for a fulfilling binge-viewing if you so desire. The eight-part series still stands as one of the best and most complete film franchises of all time, as it charts the adventures of a boy wizard from his very beginnings to his final showdown with the evil Lord Voldemort. What makes “Harry Potter” so brilliant is the films evolve and mature along with the characters, so while the first few films are bright and cheery – just like their young protagonists – the latter films are dark and complex, reflecting the characters being forced into adulthood.

