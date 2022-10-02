The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in October 2022

Finding something to watch on Amazon Prime Video can be challenging, but don’t worry, we’re here to help. Below we’ve put together a curated selection of the best new movies streaming on Prime Video in October. This includes new releases from this year that are coming to Amazon this month, as well as library titles that have just been added that are well worth a watch. Whether you’re in the mood for a laugh-out-loud comedy, underrated horror movie or, well, a genuine Viking movie, we’ve got the picks for you.

Check out our list of the best new movies on Amazon Prime Video in October below.

The Northman

Streaming Oct. 11

How does a violent, Viking epic from the visionary director behind “The Witch” and “The Lighthouse” sound? The answer is “very cool,” and that’s exactly what you get with “The Northman.” The 2022 film stars Alexander Skarsgard as a Viking warrior prince seeking to avenge the murder of his father (played by Ethan Hawke). The film follows his quest with breathtaking vistas and a killer cast that includes Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe and Bjork (yes, that Bjork).

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Streaming Oct. 28

Pleasant is the name of the game when it comes to “Downton Abbey,” and if you missed the sequel film “Downton Abbey: A New Era” in theaters earlier this year, now’s your chance to watch it on streaming. The follow-up film finds a Hollywood crew setting up shop at the Abbey to film a major motion picture – and a silent film at that! – all the while a secret from the Dowager Countess’ (Maggie Smith) past threatens to come to the surface as she’s gifted a villa in the south of France.

Bridesmaids

The cast of “Bridesmaids” (Universal Pictures)

One of the best comedies of the 21st century, “Bridesmaids” is just as funny as it was when it first hit theaters in 2011. Kristen Wiig stars in and co-writes the story of a woman who sees her friendship tested with her BFF when her best friend’s (Maya Rudolph) looming wedding brings her in conflict with a newer, richer friend (played by Rose Byrne). Melissa McCarthy steals the show so well she earned an Oscar nomination for her performance, but what makes “Bridesmaids” endure is the laughs are paired with a relatable, emotional story about friendship.

Edward Scissorhands

Johnny Depp and Dianne Wiest in “Edward Scissorhands” (20th Century Fox)

Nothing bridges the gap between summer and fall quite like “Edward Scissorhands.” Director Tim Burton’s 1990 film stars Johnny Depp as the unfinished creation of a reclusive old inventor, with scissors for hands and a yet-to-be-completed brain. When he’s discovered in the mansion by the suburbanites down below, he becomes enmeshed in modern culture but finds it difficult to fit in. This is a classic outsider story told like a fairy tale, with a twinge of darkness and hint of magic throughout. Winona Ryder, Dianne Wiest and Anthony Michael Hall co-star.

Jennifer’s Body

Megan Fox in “Jennifer’s Body” (20th Century Fox)

If underrated and/or misunderstood gems are more your speed, check out “Jennifer’s Body.” This darkly comic 2009 film hails from Oscar-winning “Juno” writer Diablo Cody and “The Invitation” director Karyn Kusama, and tells the story of a popular high school girl who is abducted and ritualistically sacrificed, which turns her into a demonic force that feeds on young teenaged boys. While marketed as a teen horror film, “Jennifer’s Body” is actually a smart take on the male gaze and sexuality through the lens of two talented female filmmakers. Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, and J.K. Simmons star.

Shutter Island

Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo in “Shutter Island” (Paramount Pictures)

Leonardo DiCaprio and filmmaker Martin Scorsese reunited for the third time in their career for the 2010 thriller “Shutter Island,” based on the book by Denis Lehane. This is a classic psychological thriller told by a master filmmaker, as DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo play 1950s U.S. Marshals dispatched to a facility for the criminally insane to investigate the disappearance of a woman who drowned her three children. This is visually striking but also haunting – it’s as close as Scorsese has come to a true horror movie, and it packs a whopper of a twist ending.

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Haley Joel Osment in “A.I. Artificial Intelligence” (DreamWorks Pictures)

If it’s been awhile since you saw Steven Spielberg’s “A.I. Artificial Intelligence,” it’s well worth giving another shot. Originally conceived by Stanley Kubrick, Spielberg revived the project after Kubrick’s death and wrote and directed this tale of a young boy A.I. who is programmed to love and then abandoned by his adopted family. One part fairy tale and one part nightmare, this is one of Spielberg’s darkest films, with the director maintaining a heartbreaking emotional core throughout the young boy’s journey. Fair warning: If you’re a parent, have tissues at the ready.

