The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in July 2023

If you’re looking for something new to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up some of the best new movies streaming on Prime Video this month, from fairly new releases that are now available to watch at home to recent classics to older films that actually have a connection to the Barbenheimer craze that’s taken hold. There’s a little something for everyone, including a tremendous family film that kids and parents alike will adore.

Check out our picks for some of the best new movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in July below.

“Knock at the Cabin”

After first streaming on Peacock, M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller “Knock at the Cabin” comes to Prime Video this month. The story follows a married couple (played by Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge) and their daughter as they vacation at a cabin in the woods, only to be confronted by people who believe the only way to stop a coming apocalypse is to murder a member of their family. Tension ensues.

“A Star Is Born”

Bradley Cooper’s 2018 take on “A Star Is Born” is a wonder. The Oscar-winning film, co-written and directed by Cooper, follows an aspiring young artist played by Lady Gaga who strikes up a relationship with an aging singer (played by Cooper). As the young ingenue’s star is rising, his is falling – exacerbated by alcoholism and depression. It’s a hugely emotional, immaculately crafted film that also boasts an incredible soundtrack of original songs.

“Chaplin”

If you’re just now discovering that Robert Downey Jr. is an incredible dramatic actor thanks to his turn in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” it’s a good time to check out “Chaplin,” in which he plays the iconic film star Charlie Chaplin in a performance that earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. This is a traditional biopic in every sense, as director Richard Attenborough traces Chaplin’s life and career from his childhood up through his old age, with Downey convincingly playing the man at various stages throughout his life. Marisa Tomei, Penelope Ann Miller and Kevin Kline co-star.

“The 40-Year-Old-Virgin”

If you’re merely looking to laugh, you can’t go wrong with “The 40-Year-Old-Virgin.” A comedy classic, the film from co-writer and star Steve Carell and director Judd Apatow kicked off a new era for the genre, with a heavily improvised format that combines raunchy humor with heart. Carell plays the titular virgin, who runs the gamut on the dating scene as egged on by his co-workers, only to strike up a relationship with a single mom/grandmother played by Catherine Keener. It’s sweet and spicy all at once, with standout supporting turns from Paul Rudd and Jane Lynch.

“Gladiator”

Ridley Scott’s 2000 epic “Gladiator” took the Oscars by storm, winning Best Picture and Best Actor among others, and it still holds up as a tremendously exciting historical drama. Set in 180 AD, Russell Crowe stars as a Hispano-Roman general who is betrayed and forced into hiding following the murder of his family. He finds himself conscripted to become a gladiator, fighting to the death for the amusement of audiences, and eventually makes his way back to Rome where he comes face to face with the emperor who betrayed him. Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, and Djimon Hounsou round out a terrific ensemble cast.

“How to Train Your Dragon”

Here’s something the whole family can enjoy. The 2010 DreamWorks Animation film “How to Train Your Dragon” is a deeply empathetic tale of a small Viking village and a young man named Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) who strikes up a friendship with an injured dragon, despite the village’s assertion that dragons are dangerous creatures not to be befriended. A sweet, heartwarming story ensues buoyed by a tremendous score from composer John Powell.

“The Truman Show”

If you’re itching for more meta fun after “Barbie,” check out “The Truman Show,” a film director Greta Gerwig says she looked towards for inspiration for her take on “Barbie.” Directed by Peter Weird, the 1998 film stars Jim Carrey as a man who has no idea that his entire life is being filmed for a reality TV show, and that his small town is actually an enormous soundstage in which every moment of his life is loosely scripted. It’s wholly unique and inventive, and came at a time when “reality TV” was first starting to take hold of audiences all over the world. In a testament to its quality, it holds up tremendously well today.

