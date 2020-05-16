7 best keto breakfast ideas

Photo credit: Westend61 - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

If you're cutting down on carbs to follow a ketogenic diet, or keto diet as it is otherwise known, you might be stuck when it comes to thinking up keto breakfast ideas. The diet, popular among those who want to lose weight quickly, involves eating high fat foods and limited protein, while drastically reducing carbohydrate consumption – meaning common breakfast options, such as toast, porridge and smoothies, are no longer an option.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So what can you eat?

We speak to naturopathic nutritionist Jessica Shand about the best high-fat, low-carb keto breakfast recipes that you can whip up without breaking the carb-bank.

Asparagus wrapped in bacon

Asparagus wrapped in bacon and dipped into a runny egg is what keto-breakfast dreams are made of and will provide a satisfying breakfast that will keep you full until lunchtime. Simply wrap the asparagus spears in a strip of bacon, sprinkle with olive oil and salt, and then bake at 200 degrees celsius for 20-30 minutes until crispy.

Almond flour pancakes

Almond flour pancakes will give you your pancake fix – without the carbs. Mix almond flour, cream cheese and two eggs with a teaspoon of lemon zest and use butter to fry the pancake mixture. Stack them up and enjoy with some low carb berries, raspberries and blackberries are best!

Omelette with cheese and bacon

Eggs are a great keto breakfast option as they are high in good fats and protein with less than 1g of carbs per egg. Try this: two eggs, bacon, onion and tomatoes in an omelette, a delicious go-to for breakfast or brunch!

Photo credit: Getty Images

Sausage, avocado and egg ‘bap’

A bap without the bap, but all of the taste! Sausage meat patties with smashed avocado on top with a fried egg makes a great keto-approved breakfast.



Boiled egg and avo pot

A great source of omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin D and and lean protein – a boiled egg and slices of avocado make the perfect keto-compatible breakfast or snack (increase egg and avocado portion to make for lunch and add in a handful of spinach and chopped onions).

Story continues

Keto Breakfast smoothie

Swap out your usual banana and milk for keto-friendly avocado, nut butters and berries: blend up half an avocado, frozen raspberries, a tablespoon of nut butter and full fat coconut milk for a delicious smoothie to start the day.



Photo credit: Cupcakes and Kale Chips

Frittata with spinach, mushrooms and avocado

Full of protein and healthy fats, this frittata is easy to whip up and full of goodness. Whisk eggs, and add semi-sautéed mushrooms and wilted spinach with some salt and pepper and then pour into an oven-proof dish and bake for 20 mins on 180 degrees celsius. Add some chopped avocado with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and serve.

Last updated: 15-05-2020

You Might Also Like