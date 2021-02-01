7 best hair rollers for every style, from bouncy waves to tight curls

Be sure to know whether you want to achieve a tight curl or a loose wave before buying new rollers (iStock/The Independent)

Hair rollers are handy for creating voluminous looks at home. Whatever style you’re hoping to achieve, they’re no longer exclusive to salons and are now a common styling tool for use at home.

Whether you’re looking to recreate a salon blow-dry or add curls where there are none, there are plenty of choices on the market, from traditional velcro rollers to heated sets. Most are no longer required to be worn overnight, with all the models we tried designed to be used for a few hours, or even mere minutes.

When choosing your rollers, size matters. The smaller they are, the tighter the curl, while larger barrels will create a voluminous wave.

Putting them through their paces over weeks of use, we found the best seven sets. When reviewing we looked at how quickly they heated up; how easy they were to put in, alone and assisted; how painless it was to remove them; whether we liked the effect achieved; and how long the resulting waves and curls lasted.

In our selection, you’ll find everything from budget-friendly sets to luxurious, high-end tools. All of them will leave a finish that lasts.

Remington proluxe heated hair rollers

We loved how many rollers this compact set came with – 20 in total – meaning there’s more than enough for long, thick hair. It takes about five minutes to heat up the rollers and while there isn’t an indicator for when they’re ready, you can feel the heat emitting from the carrier.

There’s a great range of roller sizes that allow for a big, bouncy, curly do – simply put them into your hair and take them out once they’re cool, which we found was at around the 15-minute mark. When removing them, they don’t leave any frizz. There’s a clean, smooth curl that’s voluminous, with no strands getting stuck on the roller. Just be sure to use hairspray to ensure they last.

The included clips keep them very secure and they’re incredibly lightweight, making it comfortable to cook dinner or do your make-up while you wait for them to cool. Speedy, easy and delivering impressive results even on the finest hair types, this is an affordable option that won us over.

Buy now £45.00, Very

T3 volumizing luxe hot rollers

This heated set of eight rollers comes in a zipped bag together with eight clips to hold the rollers in place without leaving kinks in your hair. All you need to do is plug the set in, press the on button, wait for the ready-to-use indicator on top of each roller and apply to the hair.

The barrels are covered in a velvet material that grips onto hair easily but doesn’t leave it frizzy once removed, while each end is cool to the touch so you won’t burn your fingers. They do take a bit of practice, but after two goes we got the hang of it, and after being left in for 20 minutes they gave us voluminous, bouncy waves that made us feel a whole lot more glamorous while in lockdown. They’re undoubtedly expensive, but not more so than a premium pair of straighteners or curling irons, and are a durable investment if looked after and used regularly.

Buy now £115.00, Selfridges

Cloud Nine the o pod heated roller set

This set comes with a large barrel, set of clips and rollers ranging from 5cm to 2cm and works best on mid- to long-length hair. Simply switch on the barrel, pop in a roller and, five seconds later, it’s heated and ready to use. There’s a handy indicator that glows red when they’re ready, and once they’re in dry hair they continue to get warmer. Remove once all the rollers have turned from red back to black.

We were initially sceptical – it seems like a time-consuming way to use a set of rollers – but we found them to be quicker than every other set we tried. For medium-length fine hair it took 15 minutes, making it a super-fast way to achieve voluminous, loose waves that lasted throughout the day. Our only gripe was that it could do with more rollers included, as you do run out when using them on a lot of hair.

Buy now £169.00, Cloud Nine

Superdrug pink bendy rollers

Cheap and cheerful, this set of 10 are all the same thickness and therefore deliver a uniform set of curls, and can add a nice bit of definition to already curly hair that’s looking for a boost. Depending on how much hair you wrap around each one, you can opt for loose curls, tight coils or a natural-looking wave.

It’s best to apply them to dry hair, then blast them with a hairdryer on medium heat to secure a longer hold, and they’re so soft that they don’t catch in strands or leave you looking frizzy or static. You can also use them on wet hair, which can make it easier to separate strands into equal sections. They’re also almost weightless and don’t slip out.

Buy now £3.99, Superdrug

BaByliss thermo-ceramic hair rollers

BaByliss is known for its inexpensive heated styling tools, and this set of 20 rollers is definitely a budget-friendly buy. Accompanying the rollers are 10 clips and 20 pins to keep them secure, however, we found the pins do have a tendency to slide out, so you’re best using the clips as much as possible. There’s eight large, six medium and six small rollers, giving you plenty of options for curl size, with more rollers included than in the more expensive heated sets we tried.

There are two heat settings, though if your hair tends to be fine or struggles to hold a curl, the hottest option is best. It takes approximately 10 minutes to heat up all the rollers, but the indicator light isn’t very visible so it takes a bit of guesswork. The rollers have plastic ridges for the pins to fit into and they don’t leave your hair frizzy in the process of removal. The first time we tried this set, we found the rollers caught our hair, requiring a lengthy detangling process – but upon a neater application the second time around, the process was much smoother.

Buy now £35.00, lookfantastic

Denman thermoceramic rollers

This velcro set of five is great for speedy waves. Unless you have very fine, short hair, chances are you’ll need more than one pack to fill a whole head, however, the hair grips onto them easily without the need for clips, and they don’t fall out at all. There is a slight frizz when you first remove them due to the velcro that catches on hair, but it's not painful and it’s nothing that a bit of smoothing cream can’t fix.

If you’re new to rollers and have mid-to-long hair, these are an easy, fuss-free way to start.

Buy now £5.00, Lookfantastic

Pinkiou foam hair curler rods

This is an extensive set of 42 rods in varying thicknesses that are appropriate for all hair lengths. If you have fine hair, we’d recommend using these when hair is dry, otherwise it can leave a very limp wave instead of a curl, even after hours of having them in.

They’re easy to put into hair on your own, thanks to their long length, and they’re very lightweight, so even if you use all 42, they don’t weigh you down or prevent you from moving around the house. You can also speed up the process by blasting them with hot air from your blow dryer and, for the best results, we’d suggest leaving them in for a minimum of two hours.

Buy now £17.99, Amazon

The verdict: Hair rollers

If you’re keen to invest in a set that’ll see regular use and will give you a salon-worthy do, then the Remington proluxe heated hair rollers are efficient and easy to use, requiring less than half an hour of wear for good results. Speedy to heat up, foolproof to apply and secure once rolled into hair, they leave a voluminous, freshly blow-dried look in minutes.

For a budget set to experiment with, try the Superdrug pink bendy rollers which are lightweight and don’t leave any frizziness behind.

