The 7 best gifts to buy right now from Black-owned brands

Moriba Cummings
·5 min read

Supporting Black-owned brands isn’t just reserved for Black History Month — it’s a year-round practice — and with so many accessible options available now more than ever, it’s easier and much more enjoyable to shop.

Whether you’ve made a conscious decision to include Black-owned brands in your holiday shopping list this year, just need a bit of inspiration or flat-out don’t know where to begin, we’ve made this short list of our favorite gifts to buy from Black-owned brands.

From the coveted and always sold-out Fear Of God Essentials Sweatshirt and the TikTok-famous Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder, to the satin-lined You Go Natural Noir T-Shirt Bun Turban and the luxury Ree Projects Ann Medium East-West Tote Bag, there’s something here for everyone.

Keep scrolling to check out all seven picks and support a Black business this holiday season.

1. Fear Of God Essentials Logo-Flocked Cotton-Blend Jersey Sweatshirt, $90

Credit: Mr. Porter
Credit: Mr. Porter

$90 at Mr. Porter

You’ve likely seen this Fear Of God Essentials Sweatshirt on social media or while out and about. It’s that much of a hot-ticket item. In fact, it’s so popular that it sells out in minutes and is rarely ever restocked.

Jerry Lorenzo founded the independent brand in 2013, and it quickly became a staple in streetwear culture, with both celebrities and everyday consumers loving the well-made products.

Recently, menswear retailer Mr. Porter received the newest edition of the Essentials sweatshirt, and all three colors are in stock. Sizes range from XXS to XXL. Keep in mind that the sizing is unisex, so if you’d prefer a more true-to-size fit, size down from your usual size.

2. FORVR Mood Limited Edition Apres Ski Holiday Mini Candle Gift Set, $50

$50 at Sephora

YouTuber and entrepreneur Jackie Aina founded FORVR Mood and described it as a lifestyle brand that makes “luxe” affordable. The brand’s scented candles are its major export, with tongue-in-cheek names like Holly Berry and State of Pine being the cherry on top that makes these deliciously scented candles Sephora best sellers.

The FORVR Mood Limited Edition Apres Ski Holiday Mini Candle Gift Set is the perfect holiday gift for someone who enjoys a good ambiance and a wonderfully smelling home. It comes with four best-selling mini candles with notes of cardamom, charred marshmallow, cranberries, black currant, orange blossom, patchouli and more.

3. Buttah Skin Body Trio Kit Black Gold, $69.99

Credit: Ulta
Credit: Ulta

$69.99 at Ulta

Buttah Skin, founded by Dorion Renaud, is one of the few skin care brands a Black man has founded. The brand, currently available at stores like Ulta and Nordstrom, recently expanded to add body care to its product roster, and each product smells and feels like spa quality.

The Buttah Skin Body Trio Kit features each product in the line — the Egyptian Cocoshea Body Wash, the Whipped Body Butter and the Black Gold Polishing bar.

4. Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder, $36

Credit: Danessa Myricks <a href="https://www.intheknow.com/tag/beauty/?utm_source=internallinks&utm_medium=internallinkstransactions&utm_campaign=internallinksbeauty" data-ylk="slk:Beauty" class="link ">Beauty</a>
Credit: Danessa Myricks Beauty

$36 at Sephora

Danessa Myricks has been heralded as one of today’s “makeup magicians” and her viral Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder proves that she’s deserving of that title. TikTokers have shown that this balm-powder hybrid blurs the skin effortlessly while leaving the skin looking like skin.

It also reduces texture the second it’s applied. Use it on bare skin or to set a full face of makeup. Best of all, since it comes in a balm formula, it’s a breeze to apply with clean fingers or a brush.

It currently comes in nine color options (including perfect matches for deeper complexions) and one colorless/translucent universal shade.

5. ÁWET Delina Leather Tote, $375

Credit: Áwet New York
Credit: Áwet New York

$375 at ÁWET New York

Black-owned, LGBTQIA+-led fashion brand Áwet New York is one of the most exciting new brands we’ve seen in a while. Its smooth bovine leather tote embossed with the ÁWET logo is our favorite piece from the brand.

It’s matte black with a slight sheen and has a genderless, versatile design that’s perfect for traveling, commuting to work, or everyday use. It’s also designed to be carried by hand, with handles or worn on the shoulder with the included strap.

6. Ree Projects Ann Medium East-West Tote Bag, $625

Credit: Neiman Marcus
Credit: Neiman Marcus

$625 at Neiman Marcus

Founded by Black Amsterdam-based designer Desiree Kleinen in 2016, Ree Projects has some of the most unique and sleek bags we’ve ever seen, especially among more widely known luxury handbag designers.

“I want to create pieces that resonate with who I am and the world around me in a genuine way,” Kleinen said on the brand’s website. “I love to empower and inspire all the women around the globe to be herself and emphasize her strength, her pure beauty and personality.”

Ree Projects Ann Medium East-West Tote Bag is one of the brand’s most popular pieces, and it looks stunning from literally every angle. This is a splurge item that will only get better with time.

7. You Go Natural Noir T-Shirt Bun Turban, $29.75 (Orig. $35)

Credit: You Go Natural
Credit: You Go Natural

$29.75 $35 at You Go Natural

Texas-based small business owner Monique Little founded You Go Natural, inspired by “playing many roles and needing a hair covering that could go with me in every aspect of my life.”

She created the brand with the busy man and woman in mind to provide a fuss-free and elegant way to protect your hair from the elements. Folks in the Black community know that textured hair can be tricky to maintain at times. Those of us with curly, kinky and coily hair need proper coverings to maintain styling and to keep our hair from drying out.

You Go Natural’s satin-lined Noir T-Shirt Bun Turban is one of the Number 1 products that does this well.

