7 Best Food Items To Buy at Aldi in March

The month of the Irish has officially arrived, along with Lent, Daylight Saving Time, Purim and the first day of spring. This is a lot, but Aldi has you covered with great deals on groceries to help you celebrate, relax or simply get through the month.

Whether you're looking for frozen food to just heat and serve, snacks for a crowd or specific ingredients, there's a good chance it's available at Aldi for a more-than-reasonable price. If you're a regular patron of the store, you know this is something you can always rely on -- but weekly sales offer even deeper savings.

New sales start on Wednesday of each week, but the grocery chain also reveals the items that will be discounted the following week. This makes it easier than ever to save, because you don't have to wonder if what you're buying today will be on sale in a matter of days.

Planning to head to Aldi this week? Here's a look at the best sale items to buy March 8-14.

Aldi

Idahoan Instant Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

Price: $4.66

Mashed potatoes are delicious, but making them from scratch is hard work. Save time and money by purchasing this four-pack of Idahoan Instant Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes.

'Tis the season for shepherd's pie, so this can serve as a shortcut if you're short on time but want to make the classic Irish dish. Of course, it's also a versatile side dish on its own or even a hearty snack, so you might want to stock up.

Aldi

Season's Choice Tots

Price: $3.99

Take your pick of Season's Choice Cheesy Jalapeno Potato Tots or Loaded Tots at a discount. Since the Irish are known for their penchant for potatoes, this could serve as a great St. Patrick's Day party appetizer.

Beyond that, tots also go with every meal from breakfast to lunch, so you really have a lot of options with this purchase. Therefore, you might want to stock up, because there's no such thing as buying too many.

Aldi

Appetitos Loaded Potato Skins

Price: $5.49

Another potato-themed option in honor of St. Patrick's Day, Appetitos Loaded Potato Skins is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Made with cheddar cheese and bacon, this is a cheap and stress-free way to serve appetizers that give the (false) impression you spent a ton of time making them.

Of course, you don't need to have a party to buy them. They also can serve as an easy side dish if you're feeling tired from Daylight Saving Time and don't have the energy to make a complicated dinner.

Aldi

Clancy's Party Size Wavy Potato Chips

Price: $2.78

It might be a stretch, but you can't go wrong with this classic potato snack. Clancy's Party Size Wavy Potato Chips are an all-around win.

If you're having a St. Patrick's Day Party, they're a quintessential menu item. Even if you don't plan to celebrate the holiday, they're perfect to have on hand for snacks and lunches.

You'll never regret opening your pantry and finding a party size bag of chips, so you'll definitely want to buy more than one bag.

Aldi

Pillsbury Lucky Charms Cookie Dough

Price: $3.49

Festive and easy, Pillsbury Lucky Charms Cookie Dough is the perfect St. Patrick's Day dessert. A true find, this limited-edition cookie dough is safe to eat raw or to bake, making it a serious win-win.

This sugar cookie dough with marshmallow bits makes 12 big cookies. Serve it at a party, make it for your child's class at school or simply enjoy at home. You might want to grab more than one, since it's on shelves only for a short time.

Aldi

Fremont Fish Market Value Pack Pollock Fillets

Price: $7.99

Quite a steal: Get this 2-pound Fremont Fish Market value pack of pollock fillets on sale this week. This whitefish can be cooked on its own or used in a recipe -- your choice.

Containing zero preservatives, this wild-caught pollock is skinless and boneless, making it easy to cook and serve. Even if you don't need it this week, it's a great item to have on hand in your freezer for a healthy, simple dinner.

Fremont Fish Market Beer-Battered Shrimp

Price: $4.99

Fried fish is extra popular this time of year, but you don't have to head out to get your fix. This package of Fremont Fish Market Beer Battered Shrimp contains 13-15 shrimp.

Easy to prepare, these shrimp are ready in a matter of minutes. Serve them as a scrumptious appetizer or pair them with a side or two for a main course. At this price, you'll probably want to purchase a few boxes.

Editor's note: All prices as of March 8, 2023.

