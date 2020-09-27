6 best eyebrow pens for creating the microbladed look at home

Just when we thought we’d conjured up every possible eyebrow product, along came the brow pen. Designed to mimic the effects of microblading, the tattoo-like treatment promising fuller arches for up to two years, they’ve swiftly grown as brands rush to produce their own version as a much cheaper alternative to blading.

With smaller, sharper tips than your standard pencils and pomades, brow pens deliver hair-like strokes via water based (and often waterproof) ink. They’re perfect for a non-uniform, individual kind of brow, but can be tricky to master due to the brush applicator.

Our advice? Start light and soft, with a shade lighter than you’d usually reach for. The three- or four-pronged pens are the easiest to wield, and you can use them in pretty much the same way as a pencil – just keep your grip light when it comes to the unforgiving inner brow.

For the single point brushes, keep the tip at a 90-degree angle and gently flick the pen upwards for a tapered effect. And don’t be put off if you’re not a wiz straight away; like all good things, the art of a great eyebrow takes practice.

For the perfect brow, it’s important to invest in a pen and formula that won’t let you down from the start, so we’ve trialled as many products as we could get our hands on to find the best of the bunch.

The main concern with brow pens is whether they’ll dry up on you midway through using, so our requirements were wetness and consistency. After that, ease of application, longevity, shade range, and how realistic they looked were on the top of our testing list.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

