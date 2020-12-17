Best electric blankets in the UK: Over-blankets, under-blankets and duvets for 2020

(Best electric blankets)

As the days get shorter and the evenings draw in, it’s time to retreat into our sanctuaries and prepare for the cold season ahead. While layers of jumpers and woolly socks will only go so far in keeping you toasty during the day, they’re hardly the most comfortable to keep on when you’re trying to drift off to sleep.

Enter: the electric blanket. Once an item only your nana would be caught buying, they’re a cold weather essential these days, turning your bed from a frozen block of ice into a cosy puddle of warmth.

They’re perfect for anyone who rents or lives in an old, drafty house because they offer localised heating, saving you running central heating all through the night. Simply switch it on half an hour before you bed down, and you’ll soon have a warm nest, primed to help you drift off into a peaceful slumber.

There’s no need to worry about nodding off with the blanket still on, either. Many electric blankets are fitted with a timer and overheat protection feature to keep you safe and sound.

Check out our favourite winter warmer electric blankets below.

Dreamland Dual Control Cotton Heated Mattress Protector - Double

Electric blanket type: Under

Dreamland

Get ready for a perfect night's sleep with this electric blanket, which heats to your desired temperature in as little as five seconds. There are temperature controls fitted within easy reach on either side of the blanket with six settings, so you can get the right temperature for your half of the bed, whether it's mid-winter or an especially cool spring night.

And there's no chance of waking up a sweaty mess either, as the built-in technology adapts to temperature changes throughout the night.

Available in three sizes: Double, King and Super King sizes.

From £94.99 | Amazon

Relaxwell by Dreamland Leopard Print Faux Fur Heated Throw

Electric blanket type: Over

Dreamland

Use winter as an opportunity to switch up your interiors style as well as purchase a cosy winter warmer into the bargain too. Dreamland’s heated throw comes in a selection of colours and patterns but we’re wild for this fetching leopard print version - although this red velvet one is ideal for Christmas.

It’s cost-effective too, costing less than a penny a night to run and comes with a speedy five minute preheat feature that helps you get to the right level of toastiness quickly.

Perfect whether you plan to drape this on your bed or want to cuddle up with it on the sofa.

£119.99 | Argos

Slumberdown Heated Blankets Wonderfully Warm Control Electric Blanket

Electric blanket type: Under

Slumberdown

There are few things we love more about winter than slipping into a warm bed when it’s cold and rainy outside. Get your sheets to the right temperature quicker with this electric blanket, which comes in Single, Double, King and Super King.

The buttery velvet feels luxurious on the skin and the blanket comes with a responsive digital control to fine tune the nine temperature settings to the right level of warmth. Use the timer to set it on before bed and rely on the auto-off to turn it off once you’re asleep.

If you’ve spent many a winter’s night awake because of ice cube-like toes, this Slumberdown blanket also comes with a foot warmth setting to keep your extremities lovely and warm.

£31.99 | Wayfair

Monogram AllergyFree heated underblanket with dual control

Electric blanket type: Under

Amazon

If you’re an allergy sufferer, this electric blanket will work wonders in keeping you warm and sneeze-free. The cover is finished with allergy protection using HHL Technology which stops it collecting allergens like house dust mites, bacteria and mould.

The cotton cover itself is soft and breathable cotton and fully fitted with a deep elasticated skirt to stop it shifting around under you as you sleep.

In terms of heat, there are six settings (including a pre-heat option) as well as a variable timer with auto shut off after 1, 3, 6 or 12 hours.

£59.90 | Amazon *On sale from £79.99

Homefront Electric Blanket Double Size Dual Control

Electric blanket type: Under

Homefront

One of the only annoying things about an electric blanket is its tendency to shift around in the night. No such issues here.

This blanket comes with a fully fitted, deep, elasticated skirt which keeps it in firmly place on top of your mattress and mattress topper for as long as you need.

It's a streamlined design with easy-use controllers, extra warmth at the bottom to warm cold feet and ultra-thin, non-obtrusive wires that are virtually undetectable beneath your bedsheets - so you won't wake up because of the blanket's lumpy bits. Machine washable.

£44.95 | Amazon

Silentnight Essentials Heated Underblanket - Double Dual

Electric blanket type: Under

Silentnight

If your partner is always warm while you lay in bed shivering, this blanket could be your salvation. It has two control switches which allow you to set each half of the bed to a different heat setting. With a mere 15 minutes warm-up time, the polyester blanket also boasts an overheat protection to stop you from becoming too hot under the covers.

£39.99 | Argos

Lifemax FAR Infrared Heated Lap Blanket

Electric blanket type: Over

Lifemax

Want something portable as well as snuggly? This grey blanket is ideal for taking on trips or using in the car, thanks to the included wall and car socket. As well as keeping you toasty, this blanket has Far Infrared technology which reportedly helps improve circulation, ease muscle pain and help rebuild injured tissue.

£34.99 | Superdrug

Monogram by Beurer allergy-friendly heated mattress cover

Electric blanket type: Under

Ideal for any sleepers with allergies, this undersheet blanket unites comfort with cutting edge technology and health benefits.

Beurer

How? It reduces and protects against dust mites and bacteria through heat and advanced HHL Health Protection fabric technology, making your bed a more hygenic place to be.

There is also six heat settings to choose from as well as a pre-heat option and can be timed to switch itself off from between one to nine hours. Considering it costs less than two pence to operate a night, it's a very cost-efficient option too.

£66.12 | Amazon

Sleeping Beauty Electric Blanket - single

Electric blanket type: Over

Sleeping beauty

If you need something for the kids or the guest room where there's only a single bed to heat, this is one of the best bed blankets around - and not just for the fairy tale name.

The comfy fleece will make you feel as though you're floating on a particularly warm cloud nine, while the four position controller and quick warming up time mean it’s simple and effective to use.

If you intend to use this for little ones or have pets sleep on your bed, the waterproof element will give you peace of mind against any accidental spills in the middle of the night.

Get the Double here (which also features dual control heat), or opt for a King or Superking if you’re using for bigger beds.

£40.50 | Debenhams

Dreamland Relaxwell Faux Fur Electric Blanket

Electric blanket type: Over

Dreamland

Sink into a world of super soft faux fur (Alaskan husky faux fur, if we're talking specifics) with this blanket from Dreamland.

This throw looks nothing like the electric blanket you might have in your mind's eye, luxe and comfy enough to use over your duvet as well as draped on the sofa. It's machine washable too so you can keep it looking like new for longer.

£79.99 | Argos

Morphy Richards Washable Heated Under Blanket

Electric blanket type: Under

Morphy Richards

This easy-to-use washable blanket is designed with ultra-thin wires that guarantee a restful sleep undisturbed by lumps. If your feet are always the last body part to warm up, this blanket is ideal as it offers extra foot warmth to keep toes toasty. There are four heat levels to choose from as well as safeguard protection to ensure the blanket doesn’t overheat.

As well as machine-washable it's also tumble dry-safe, so you can keep it clean and fresh all through the winter months. And, as far as efficiency goes, it's a money saver, costing as little as 2p a night to run.

£19.99 | Amazon

Verdict

They say you should never go to bed on an argument, and with the Dreamland Dual Control Cotton Heated Mattress Protector at least you won’t have to compromise on your preferred sleeping conditions.

It is quite pricey though, so if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option that does the job, Morphy Richards’ Washable Heated Under Blanket is a fuss-free buy.

