7 best cycling shoes for women

Whether you consider yourself a cycling novice or a seasoned rider, having the right footwear is imperative to maximizing your workout and avoiding injuries. With your feet doing a majority of the work, you want a shoe that’s both durable and comfortable with every turn of resistance.

Keep in mind, these shoes don’t come with the required cleats needed to attach them to the bike. Delta and SPD clips are the most preferred in the cycling community, according to industry professionals.

Fit is also key. Per REI, give your toes enough space to wiggle slightly. Furthermore, your arch feel tight and firm and your heel should not glide up and down.

Keeping that in mind, read on to see what the best women cycling shoes are currently on the market.

Shimano SH-RP2W Road Shoe

Shimano’s RP2 model is ideal for beginner cyclists, since they’re not the most technically advanced shoe the company offers. However, general comfort and sturdiness make them a favorite in the indoor cycling community. In addition, the off-set strap helps alleviate pressure points in your foot.

Giro Techne Cycling Shoes

While the Giro Techne’s lacks some of the added features found in more high-end cycling kicks, they don’t compromise comfort in their design. The traditional trio of Velcro straps are a near-perfect length and give plenty of freedom for riders with either high or low volume feet.

Giro Empire E70 Knit Cycling Shoe - Women's

For those who prefer cycling shoes that lace up rather than strap in, the Giro Empire E70’s are for you. The Xnetic Knit material give them a sock-like feel, and the specialized lacing system eliminates certain hot spots or pressure point areas on the top of the foot that would be caused by traditional straps.

Louis Garneau - Women's Multi Air Flex Bike Shoes

This pair from Louis Garneau delivers on must-have comfort features, including ventilated EVA insoles and a HRS-80 retention cup that keeps the heel firmly in place while pedaling. They do fit rather narrow, so it’s in your best interest to purchase one size bigger.

Pearl Izumi Select Road V5 Studio

Concerned about bacteria building in your cycling shoes as you wear them over time? Pearl has you covered with anti-microbial upper mesh to help resist odor causing bacteria and ventilation holes for more breathability. A synthetic leather collar lining and closed cell foam padding also helps shed moisture that could be lingering on your shoe.

Tommaso Pista Cycling Shoe

Compared to other cycling shoes, these are a bargain. The selling point behind these kicks are they’re guaranteed to increase your power with every pedal. The fiberglass reinforced sole provides optimal stiffness and maximizes power transfer. So, you’re able to ride ride longer and faster while conserving energy.

Shimano SH-RP3 Cycling Shoe

These shoes are compatible both on the road and in the cycling studio, offering comfort as you’re pedaling and when you hop off your bike. The heel pads offer durability and stability while walking. Compared to the aforementioned model, the RP3’s have less separate material to protect the toe area. Instead, it’s constructed with all one material, giving the shoes a sleek finish.

