The 7 Best Curly Cuts For Winter 2021

The Best Curly Haircuts for Winter

Getty Images

Who says you have to wait for the new year to switch up your style? With holiday parties abound and gatherings with friends and family piling up, winter is a great time to debut a new look — and there are endless possibilities to show off your hairstyle.

But before we get into some looks, it's important to keep in mind that wintertime can be hydration hell for curly girls, so ensuring you are using products to keep your hair moisturized is a must.

"The health of your hair should always be the focus," states entrepreneur and licensed master cosmetologist Taliah Waajid, who has over 25 years of professional experience. "Stock up on products for a steady regimen that includes hot oil treatments, leave-in conditioners, and deep conditioners to keep your hair hydrated and moisturized during the cold months."

The hair pro and brand founder suggests looking for products that include avocado, honey, vitamin E, shea butter, and aloe to keep your new cut shiny, moisturized, and bouncy.

Now that you know how to take care of your hair during the colder months — which crop will you choose? With so many options out there, we figured we'd round up the seven best curly haircut styles to get you inspired.

RELATED: The Cutest Short Hairstyles for Black Women

A Side of Volume

The Best Curly Haircuts for Winter

Getty Images

"This look is great for winter hair wear because it never goes out of style," shares Waajid. Even when you pair this look with a hat or a scarf you still get some flair and fun from the volume.

The Tapered Bob

The Best Curly Haircuts for Winter

Getty Images

For a style that is easy to maintain and looks good, opt for the tapered bob. "I love the get up and go vibe about this look," exclaims Waajid.

Let's Go For the 'Fro

The Best Curly Haircuts for Winter

Getty Images

Hats off for this look! "You can't get much more free or fly [than] with an untamed afro. The afro naturally embraces winter," states Waajid — and we couldn't agree more. But Waajid reminds us to "be sure to moisturize!"

Story continues

VIDEO: What Is Hair Porosity and Why Is It So Important?

The Big Chop

The Best Curly Haircuts for Winter

Getty Images

"I love this look because it's a great cut," affirms Waajid on Logan Brown's hairstyle. "You don't have to do much and your winter big chop always looks good!"

Get Buzzy

The Best Curly Haircuts for Winter

Getty Images

The opposite of going big is going bald — which gives an equally bold look. And who does bald better than The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira? "I've always loved the unspoken statement of confidence [from] a woman rocking the shaved look; especially during the cold months of winter," reveals Waajid. Don't forget to have a hat and scarf on hand, while you may look hot, the temperature is still cool.

Tapered High Top

The Best Curly Haircuts for Winter

Getty Images

If you aren't a model, you can still look like one by snagging Victoria Secret model Maria Borges' tapered high top. Waajid comments, "This look is great for winter. It is simple to care for and ready for get up and go action. Add some cute earmuffs and a scarf for a total winter naturalista look that will be stunning."

Pixie Updo

The Best Curly Haircuts for Winter

Getty Images

For a versatile style that can go from the sidewalk to a runway, opt for a pixie updo. "This look can easily be dressed up or down and will look great when rocking your favorite jeans, a business look, or a formal evening gown," states Waajid.

This is All Natural. From the kinkiest coils to loose waves, we're celebrating natural hair in its many forms by sharing expert tips for styling, maintenance, and haircare.