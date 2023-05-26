The 7 Best Bikini Trimmers of 2023 That Will Leave Your Skin Irritation-Free

Touching up your bikini line is now a quick and easy process.

InStyle / Kristin Kempa

Summer is near, which means you’re probably thinking about spending lots of time in the sun. If you’re looking to escape the cold and head to the beach, pool, or anywhere else you might be donning a swimsuit, dealing with your bikini line is undoubtedly on your mind. There aren’t many pleasant options for managing unwanted hair in the area — waxes can be painful and razors can trigger bumps and sensitivity. Although there are alternatives, such as laser treatments or the (somewhat) less painful sugar wax, they require monthly management to maintain your results. But that’s where at-home bikini trimmers come in handy.

Bikini trimmers have an answer to all of these woes: You control the maintenance schedule (all you have to do is make sure it's charged), so if you prefer a totally clean canvas, its within your reach (literally). And best of all, it can be done in less than 10 minutes from the comfort of your own home. Bikini trimmers are also a gift from heaven for anyone with sensitive skin or prone to ingrown hairs, as the trimmers glide across your skin.

Best Overall : Bushbalm The Francesca Body + Bikini Trimmer

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Bushbalm.com











What We Love: It’s water-resistant and rechargeable. What We Don’t Love: There are no refill blades.









Bushbalm’s Body + Bikini trimmer is a triple threat — it’s waterproof, rechargeable and boosts a whopping five hour battery life. Equipped with a USB cord, it’s easy to charge and take on vacation in case you need to do touch-ups before hitting the beach or pool. It’s versatile and easy to use because you can take it in the shower with you. It has an adjustable guard, so you can use it for three different hair lengths. Plus, you can use it beyond your bikini line. Consider it your partner-in-crime for your legs and underarms, too.

Price at time of publish: $49

Battery Type: USB cord; 5-hour battery life | Features: 6,000 RPM motor, pre-wax and shaving guard, travel bag, cleaning brush, lubricant | Number of Razors: 1



Best Budget: Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle Razor with Bikini Trimmer

Buy at Amazon.com

Buy at Target.com











What We Love: There are multiple replaceable blades inside. It’s also a razor and trimmer built-in-one. What We Don’t Love: It requires batteries to use.









The Schick Hydro Silk TrimStyle is a perfect tool if you’re new to the bikini trimmer world and looking to dive in. Doubling as a razor and a waterproof bikini line trimmer, this device is a classic go-to for people who just want a simple tool they can grab for quick touch-ups in or out of the shower. At an affordable price, this razor comes with an adjustable comb that has four settings you can use to flexibly customize your trim length for a clean look and feel.

Price at time of publish: $17



Battery Type: AAA batteries; 2-hour battery life | Features: Razor with hydrating serum, adjustable combs | Number of Razors: 5

Best for Sensitive Skin: Panasonic Close Curves Razor ES-WL60-G

Buy at Amazon.com











What We Love: There’s three razors on one shaver to get the closest shave possible. What We Don’t Love: You only get 35-minutes of battery life.



Story continues







With a three-blade shaver, the Panasonic Close Curves Razor is perfect if you’re looking for a safe and gentle trim and shave that hugs your curves and. The reusable and rechargeable razor works well against your skin to eliminate skin irritation and cut down on waste that’s often created with disposable razors. The device makes it easy to shave and trim in a back-and-forth motion, eliminating razor bumps if you have sensitive skin. It’s versatile, too. You can use it in your shower or on dry skin.

Price at time of publish: $30

Battery Type: Rechargeable; 35-minute battery life | Features: Cleaning brush, protective cap, charging stand, travel bag, trimmer holder | Number of Razors: 3

Best for Beginners: Brori Electric Razor for Women

Buy at Amazon.com











What We Love: It’s easy to hold and offers a close shave without the noise. What We Don’t Love: The blade is difficult to remove during cleaning.









If you’re looking for a device that makes very little noise but gives you a close shave, go with the Brori Electric Razor. It comes in a fun mint green color (along with other pastel shades) and with three razor blades and an LED light to help you hit blind spots, it won’t disappoint. You can use it beyond your bikini line and with the ability to recharge it with a USB cord — with a charging stand – you won’t have to worry about it dying on you.

Price at time of publish: $36



Battery Type: USB charging stand; 60-minute battery life | Features: Built-in LED light, carrying bag, cleaning brush, guide comb, charging cable | Number of Razors: 1

Best for Travel : Philips Beauty BikiniGenie Cordless Bikini Trimmer

Buy at Amazon.com











What We Love: The design is compact and lightweight enough for travel. What We Don’t Love: It’s only good for dry shaves — you’re unable to bring it in the shower.









If you’re looking for something that’s portable and easy with a low price tag, the Philips Bikini Genie is a great place to start. With two click-on trimming combs and a mini shaving head, you can trim your bikini line at different lengths and use the mini shaver to reach the spots where you hardly have any hair. The trimmer also comes with a travel pouch and brush, so you can take the device with you anywhere you go.

Price at time of publish: $24

Battery Type: AA batteries | Features: Cleaning brush, storage pouch, 2 trimming combs, mini shaver head | Number of Razors: 1



Best Kit: Remington Smooth & Silky Body & Bikini Kit White/Pink

Buy at Amazon.com











What We Love: It comes with all the essentials you’ll need for a smooth shave. What We Don’t Love: There is no charger; it only uses batteries.









With three attachments and a travel pouch, Remington’s Smooth & Silky Women’s Body and Bikini Grooming Kit is a force. Before you trim, use the exfoliator attachment for easy scrubbing that will expertly prep your skin. The body trimmer attachment is perfect for quick touch-ups, while the foil shaver is ideal for spots that need more attention with close and comfortable trimming. You can use the trimmer in wet or dry situations, making it a versatile go-to for a close and clean trim.

Price at time of publish: $20



Battery Type: AA battery | Features: Foil shaver, rotating exfoliator, adjustable length guide, travel bag | Number of Razors: 1

Best for Thick Hair: Meridian The Trimmer

Buy at Meridiangrooming.com











What We Love: The trimmer offers a really close shave, regardless of the hair type and the area you’re treating. What We Don’t Love: It’s easy to clean, but it’s difficult to get fine hair out of the razor.









Meridian Grooming’s trimmer is pricey, but it’s worth it for the cuts and nicks it’ll help you avoid. It’s equipped to tackle all kinds of hair – from fine and straight to coarse and curly. With this powerhouse of a device, you won’t have to worry about the uncomfortable pulling or snagging that often comes with trimming your bikini line. That means razor burn and uncomfortable bumps won’t be part of the equation. It’s not on the cheap side when it comes to bikini trimmers, but it’s worth it. The trimmer comes equipped with two adjustable guide combs, a handy cleaning brush and a USB charger.

Price at time of publish: $74

Battery Type: USB-C charging cable; 90-minute battery life | Features: 2 adjustable guide combs, cleaning brush | Number of Razors: 2

What to Keep in Mind

Blades



It’s important to use blades that are sharp and high-quality so you can avoid cutting yourself and irritating your skin. There are two types of trimmers, and the blade length you choose makes a difference. If you have an adjustable trimmer, you can choose the length of hair that the trimmer will snip. With a fixed trimmer, however, you only have one option when it comes to length.

Charging Method



When it comes to the charging methods for bikini trimmers, ultimately, it’s just a matter of preference. While rechargeable trimmers that come with cords are convenient and easy to use, you could find yourself in a bind if your device dies mid-trim and you have to wait for it to charge.

And while trimmers that use batteries might feel a little more dated, it’s easy to pop in new batteries when your trimmer dies — that is, if you have them on hand. Think about what will work best for you and your lifestyle, and take it from there.

Features



Many of today’s top bikini trimmers offer a range of helpful features. While some are waterproof, so you can trim while you shower, others aren’t, and it’s important to pay attention to this distinction before you make a purchase. Some models also come with safety attachments, various comb heads for different trimming results, and LED lights for improved visibility.

Your Questions, Answered

Are bikini trimmers safe to use?



Overall, bikini trimmers are safe to use, but if they’re not used correctly, they can contribute to cuts, ingrown hairs, scarring and skin irritation, says board certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick.

Trimmers are less likely to cause ingrown hairs when compared to razors, but it’s still a possibility. “Given the skin in the groin area is particularly delicate and sensitive, any injury to the hair can lead to potential hyperpigmentation or scarring,” says Dr. Garshick. “That said, trimmers are considered a good option for those with sensitive skin.”

How should you use a bikini trimmer?



Before you get started, check whether the trimmer is water resistant to determine whether it can be used in the shower or not. If it is not waterproof, you’ll need to use it outside of the shower, although board certified dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano says it’s best to trim the bikini line right after sudsing up to make sure the area is clean and the hairs are softened, which makes them easier to shave down. If you’re prone to ingrown hairs, swap your cleanser for a salicylic- or glycolic acid-based exfoliant to remove any dead skin cells and gunk from the area.

If it is waterproof, you’re free to use it in the shower, although you should still follow the same cleansing steps outlined above before trimming.

The best way to use a bikini trimmer, according to Dr. Garshick, hold the skin taut with one hand while trimming with the other hand to allow for a more consistent and comfortable shave. Also, make sure you shave in the direction of the hair to prevent razor burn or ingrown hairs. Change the razor every two to three weeks.

How should you treat your skin after using a bikini trimmer?



“It's important to moisturize your skin immediately after using a bikini trimmer,” says board certified dermatologist Dr. Lindsey Zubritsky. “This helps to protect the skin barrier, reduce the risk of razor burn, and decrease the risk of irritation.”

She recommends using a fragrance-free lotion or cream that is labeled as non-comedogenic that will moisturize skin without clogging pores.

Do bikini trimmers leave stubble?



Bikini trimmers typically do leave some stubble since they do not shave as close to the skin as traditional razors do, says Dr. Zubritsky. Trimmers don't remove the hair entirely — they just cut the hair down to a shorter length. If you're looking for a completely smooth option, opt for something like waxing or laser hair removal for the best results.

Why Shop With Us

Alexis Benveniste is a freelance writer and editor with more than eight years of experience reporting on beauty and culture. To discover the best bikini trimmers out there and the best way to use them, she interviewed board certified dermatologists Drs. Marisa Garshick, Mamina Turegano and Lindsey Zubritsky.

Read the original article on InStyle.