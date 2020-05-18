These are the 7 best BB creams for oily skin, according to a makeup artist

For those who may not want the heaviness of a traditional foundation, a BB cream is a holy grail—it’s a one-and-done beauty product that packs plenty of skin-boosting benefits with lightweight, buildable coverage. Short for “beauty balm” or “blemish balm” these multi-purpose creams originated in South Korea before gaining traction in the United States. They’re specifically developed to be an all-in-one makeup product, with a wide range of benefits including SPF, antioxidants, moisturizer, oil-controlling ingredients, pore-filling abilities, and more, depending on the product.

But finding the right BB cream for oily skin can be tricky. Oily skin is often caused by dehydration, meaning you’ll need to look for formulas that are hydrating yet mattifying.

“People with oily skin can have an excess amount of sebum (oil) but their skin may also be dehydrated,” explains cosmetologist and pro makeup artist Lauren D’Amelio. “When you’re not using the correct product for your skin type, your skin may overcompensate by producing more oil due to its lack of hydration.” Oftentimes, this results in the skin looking shiny and flaky at the same time.

D’Amelio says to be on the lookout for oil-free formulas that offer some sort of matte finish to help reduce T-zone shine and keep oil at bay.

Shop the best BB creams for oily skin:

1Clinique Acne Solutions BB Cream

Clinique

Shop It! $39.50, Sephora.com.

This mattifying BB cream contains silica, which is a great oil controlling ingredient, according to D’Amelio. It’s formulated specifically or oily or acne prone-skin, effectively smoothing over scars and blemishes while delivering up to 12 hours of shine control and lightweight coverage. Plus, like many good BB creams, it offers UVA/UVB protection with SPF 40.

2Dr. Jart+ Dis-A-Pore Balm

Dermstore

Shop It! $36, Sephora.com.

Blur your pores and minimize the appearance of imperfections with this velvety BB cream that’s gentle on oily or combination skin while still providing great coverage. A soft matte finish from ingredients like silica and mastic gum control excess sebum production on the skin’s surface to keep your complexion radiant and clear, while SPF 50+ offers strong sun protection. Bonus points for the anti-aging ingredients in this BB cream like Okra fruit extract, which help promote firmness and even texture. It’s a favorite of D’Amelio’s.

3CoverGirl Clean Matte BB Cream

Covergril

Shop It! $6.99, Ulta.com.

Despite its matte finish, this oil-free BB cream still feels lightweight enough for easy, all-day wear. It uses a water-based cream formula to go on smoothly and blend seamlessly, while still allowing your skin to breathe—a key for keeping breakouts at bay.

4Maybelline Dream Pure BB Cream Skin Clearing Perfector

Maybelline

Shop It! $8.99, Ulta.com.

Made with the powerful blemish-fighting ingredient salicylic acid, this BB cream simultaneously fights breakouts while reducing the look of redness of any current blemishes. Like other BB creams made specifically for oily skin, it’s non-comedogenic (meaning it won’t clog pores), and dries with a soft, matte finish that keeps shine in check.

5Garnier SkinActive Miracle Skin Perfector BB Cream

Garnier

Shop It! $14.99, Ulta.com.

Hyaluronic acid, microspheres, and glycerin allow this benefit-packed BB cream to keep skin moisturized while still providing the shine control oily-prone folks need. It also contains antioxidants and vitamin C, which help even out skin tone over time, and SPF 20 for sun protection. We’re fans of this one for leaving skin super soft, supple, and fresh.

6Tarte Amazonian Clay BB Tinted Moisturizer

Tarte Cosmetics

Shop It! $36, Tartecosmetics.com.

Tarte’s Amazonian Clay collection was made with oily skin in mind. It’s a long-lasting, oil-free formula that uses gentle Amazonian clay to help absorb excess shine without drying out the skin. Use a bit of this light-to-medium coverage BB cream and experience the benefits of both chamomile and vitamins A, C, and E, which calm redness, fade dark spots, hydrate and even out complexion.

7Kiehl’s Skin Tone Correcting & Beautifying BB Cream

Kiehl's

Shop It! $40, Kiehls.com.

Get all-day skin hydration and shine control with this lightweight BB cream that’s packed with skin clearing vitamin C—an antioxidant that helps reduce dark spots and boost skin regeneration. With daily use, it claims to help correct skin tone irregularities. It also has broad-spectrum SPF 50+ to fight future sun damage.