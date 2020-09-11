The 7 Best Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie Ingredients, According to a Registered Dietitian

When it comes to food and wellness, nutrition experts will all agree on one thing: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Any diet or self-proclaimed superfood that claims to act as a cure-all—or worse, lacks science-backed research to supports said assertions—should be taken with a large grain of salt.

That being said, there are a number of ingredients and meal regimes that do have legitimate backing from health professionals. One superstar example: the anti-inflammatory diet. “Science has linked chronic inflammation with the diseases that kill the most people each year in the United States: heart disease, cancer, chronic lower respiratory disease, type 2 diabetes, and stroke,” explains Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN. “Inflammation is also at the root of other debilitating conditions, like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Alzheimer’s, arthritis, and osteoporosis. Autoimmune diseases, like lupus and fibromyalgia, also have an inflammatory component.”

However, according to Largeman-Roth, inflammation isn’t all bad. Acute inflammation, or short-term inflammation that helps to increase blood flow to an injury or infection, speeds up your body’s healing process. Chronic inflammation, which lingers for months or years, is the dangerous form that needs to be reduced for optimal health (find five ways to reduce chronic inflammation here).

“The good news is that several plant substances, known as phytochemicals, can help do just that. And choosing more fresh, whole foods instead of processed foods can go a long way toward dialing down your body’s inflammatory response,” she says. And whether you’re short on time or you’re looking for a simple snack that’ll squeeze more fresh whole foods into your diet, smoothies are an excellent way to jumpstart your anti-inflammatory meal plan. In honor of Largeman-Roth’s recently-released cookbook, Prevention Healthy Kitchen: Juices and Smoothies, she helped us outline the best inflammation-fighting ingredients that are perfect for whirling into smoothies. The best part? They’re all supported by science.

Grapes

These super snackers are rich in anti-inflammatories. “Their mix of flavonoids and resveratrol combine to fight free radicals and inflammation. Resveratrol shows promise in combating the inflammatory effects of Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s, and other age-related illnesses,” explains Largeman-Roth.

Cherries

Cherries offer a wealth of inflammation-busting power in one small scarlet package. According to Largeman-Roth, studies have found that cherries, both sweet and tart, help prevent or decrease oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. Both sweet and tart cherry varieties are rich in polyphenols, including anthocyanins. Extra big benefits: cherries have also been proven to help you sleep.

