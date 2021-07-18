7 Beetroot Recipes That Don’t Taste Like Soil

Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Beetroot is a tricksy piece of produce. It's one of those love it or hate it vegetables thanks to its sweet, almost earthy flavour and strongly pigmented flesh.

We might associate beetroot with the cold, harsh depths of winter but it's actually at its prime in the spring and summer. And while there are many who love a beet in any form, there are others who are far less fanatical. Lucky for the latter, there are many delicious and satisfying ways to prepare beetroot without leaning towards the more soil-like end of the flavour spectrum.

We've pulled together our favourite recipes that do just that – from rich, fruity chocolate cakes and bright pink hummus to tangy BBQ glazes and crunchy vegetable chips. These are summery recipes that will satisfy beetroot lovers and haters alike.

<h2><a href="https://mykitchenlittle.com/2020/01/20/cranberry-beet-bbq-chicken-drumsticks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cranberry Beet BBQ Chicken Drumsticks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Cranberry Beet BBQ Chicken Drumsticks</a> by My Kitchen Little</h2><br>This sticky, sweet and slightly spicy BBQ sauce brings a new dimension to what could be another run-of-the-mill chicken drumstick.

<h2><a href="https://minimalistbaker.com/baked-rosemary-beet-chips/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Baked Rosemary Beet Chips" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Baked Rosemary Beet Chips</a> by Minimalist Baker</h2><br>If you've ever had a bag of vegetable crisps then you know how satisfying a beetroot in crisp form can be. So why not make your own! Bring them to life with some rosemary seasoning.<br>

<h2><a href="https://www.loveandlemons.com/beet-hummus/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beet Hummus" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beet Hummus</a> by Love and Lemons</h2><br>Beets produce such a vibrant colour and nowhere is that more evident than in hummus form. The beets add a slight sweetness without being too earthy or overbearing, while the dip is given a tiny kick of cumin and coriander to enhance the flavour.

<h2><a href="https://www.lazycatkitchen.com/vegan-beetroot-chocolate-cake/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Vegan Beetroot Chocolate Cake" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Vegan Beetroot Chocolate Cake</a> by Lazy Cat Kitchen</h2><br>This is where beetroot as a more secret ingredient can really come into its own. Paired with chocolate and baked, it adds a moistness and a fruitiness that can completely transform a cake.

<h2><a href="https://www.halfbakedharvest.com/roasted-beet-baby-kale-and-brie-quiche/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Roasted Beet, Baby Kale and Brie Quiche" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Roasted Beet, Baby Kale and Brie Quiche</a> by Half Baked Harvest</h2><br>A quiche makes the perfect weekday lunch and this combination of brie, beetroot and baby kale brings this sometimes simple dish to life. It's easy to prepare ahead or be pre-baked and warmed before serving.<br>

<h2><a href="https://www.veganricha.com/beetroot-paratha-beet-flatbread/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Beetroot Paratha Stuffed With Split Peas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Beetroot Paratha Stuffed With Split Peas</a> by Vegan Richa</h2><br>Another ingenious use of beetroot-as-dough, a stuffed paratha is a delicious option either as a breakfast or as a snack. The beet purée gives the dough a lovely pink hue.

<h2><a href="https://www.gimmesomeoven.com/green-salad-with-oranges-beets-avocado/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Green Salad With Oranges, Beets and Avocado" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Green Salad With Oranges, Beets and Avocado</a> by Gimme Some Oven</h2><br>No recipe roundup featuring beetroot is complete without a salad. Most will focus on more wintry, earthy flavours but there is a brightness and creaminess to this green salad which brings together avocado, citrus and sharp feta.

