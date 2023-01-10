7 après ski outfits for a chic and cozy winter aesthetic

Apres Ski

Aprés ski is a winter aesthetic I live by on and off the mountain. French for “after ski,” aprés ski signifies the time after the slopes when you gather with friends and family to eat and drink by the fire. Aprés ski clothing and accessories are practical and stylish, putting comfort as the top priority. Think puffer jackets, Fair Isle prints, snowsuits and chic accessories like goggles and beanies.

Whether you’re looking for a cozy chunky knit to wear with long underwear or an edgy snowsuit to pair with snow boots, keep scrolling for seven aprés ski outfits for a chic and cozy winter aesthetic.

Ivory Moment

Perfect Moment Schild Sweater, $335

Outdoor Voice RecTrek Zip-Off Pant, $118

Sorel Brex Boot Cozy Lace Waterproof, $209.95

There is something so luxurious about an all-ivory look. Perfect Moment’s Schild sweater is quintessential for nailing your ski lodge aesthetic. Pair with ivory snow pants and coordinating boots to complete your monochrome outfit.

Black Snow Suit

FP Movement All Prepped Ski Suit, $548

Tory Burch Adventure Hiker Boots, $238.80 (Orig. $398)

Sh*t That I Knit The Apres Beanie, $145

Here’s a sporty and edgy option for the girl who’s ready to shred the slopes. This ski suit from Free People is available in five colorways and features a waterproof design to keep you dry during your black-diamond runs.

Jeans and a Shacket

Madewell The Perfect High Waist Straight Leg Jeans, $128

Eaves Signy Shacket, $239 (Orig. $398)

Buy Now

UGG x Tschabalala Self Marble Ultra Mini, $190

If you’re strictly hanging out in the lodge, you can’t go wrong with your favorite pair of jeans paired with a cozy shacket. Style them with coordinating UGGs for a casual winter ensemble.

Wool Jumpsuit

We Norwegians Signature Fair Isle Merino Wool Jumpsuit, $340

Stuart Weitzman Polar Lug Bootie, $260 (Orig. $650)

Goldbergh Eyecatcher Goggles, $299

This jumpsuit works overtime as a chic one-piece for the lodge and an extra layer of warmth under a snowsuit for the slopes. For the ultimate winter sports look, pair it with Goldbergh’s Eyecatcher Goggles and Polar Lug booties.

Removable Vest Puffer Jacket

Sixth June Oversized Longline Puffer Jacket with Contrast Removable Vest, $191

Buy Now

The North Face Freedom Snow Bib, $220

lululemon Wunder Puff Mittens, $78

Two looks in one is a must-have in Aprés ski culture. This puffer jacket by Sixth June features a removable vest that can be worn with a jacket or layered over your favorite knit. Pair it with fun-colored snow bibs and a pom beanie to complete the look.

Sherpa Trench Coat

Alo Yoga Oversized Sherpa Trench, $298

Bombas Cotton Modal Long Underwear, $45

Everlane The Cashmere Stroopwafel Turtleneck, $195

This look is not practical for the slopes but is super chic and cozy for a day of sipping cocoa and mingling with friends by the fire. Elevate your long underwear with a cashmere turtleneck and an oversized sherpa trench. Finish the look with sherpa booties for additional warmth.

Houndstooth Layers

Bandier All Access 1/4 Zip Bodysuit, $130

Bandier All Access High Waisted Center Stage Legging, $130

Banana Republic Skye Fair Isle Sweater, $109.97 (Orig. $180)

We love a mixing and matching prints moment. This houndstooth bodysuit and leggings pair is perfect for the fashionista who wants to make a statement. Pair them with a Fair Isle print sweater and layer under a ski jacket and snow pants.

The post 7 après ski outfits for a chic and cozy winter aesthetic appeared first on In The Know.