7 Afghans Killed Close to Kabul International Airport: British Military

The British Defence Ministry said at least seven Afghans had been killed in crowds close to the Kabul International Aiport, in a statement issued on Sunday, 22 August.

These deaths occurred when thousands were trying to leave Afghanistan in light of the Taliban taking control of the country.

“Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible," the ministry said.

Social media is filled with various photos and videos of Afghans desperately trying to flee their country. There have been terrifying visuals of people falling to their death after clinging onto a US Air Force Aircraft.

Ever since the Taliban government has taken control, there continues to be panic in the state. It has been reported that at least a dozen people have died and several others have been injured. The US embassy told its citizens not to leave the cuntry without individual instructions from a US government representative.

