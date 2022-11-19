7 Affordable Winter Items Available at Costco Now

Jordan Rosenfeld
·3 min read
shaunl / Getty Images
shaunl / Getty Images

Our shopping needs change a little in the winter. Whether it's buying more food items for soups and stews or warmer clothes and household goods that will keep us feeling cozy, Costco never fails to come through on seasonal offerings.

These seven winter items are no exception.

andresr / iStock.com
andresr / iStock.com

Kirkland Signature Ladies' Shearling Slippers

Cold feet on a winter morning are no fun at all! Fortunately, according to Julie Ramhold with DealNews.com, women can buy cozy shearling slippers for $25 at Costco.

"With cold temperatures on the horizon in many places, these are an affordable way to keep your feet toasty around the house," Ramhold said.

Additionally, she explained that the outsole is lightweight EVA, so you don't have to worry about a lack of traction when you're wearing them. "Elsewhere you can expect to pay at least $30 for shearling slippers, and with Costco's generous return policy, not only do you get a better price, but you can also have peace of mind knowing you can return if you need to."

Anna Ostanina / iStock.com
Anna Ostanina / iStock.com

Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Mix

We gravitate toward hot drinks and hot food in the winter, and you can satisfy your entire household with a great deal on Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa mix.

"A box of 50 packets is around $8 or so, but you can get it for less on sale," Ramhold said. "If you like having hot drinks throughout winter, this is an excellent value as you can stock up on a classic for much less than you'd spend elsewhere."

a katz / Shutterstock.com
a katz / Shutterstock.com

Outerwear

If this is the year you need to replace things like jackets and pullovers, Ramhold reassured that Costco is the place to go.

"There are a lot of different choices for outerwear, both online and in local Costco warehouses, so you can easily shop for whatever suits your needs. Prices will vary but Costco has full zip jackets for adults for as little as $14 online, and plenty of puffer coat options that'll give the Amazon coat a run for its money."

Daniel de la Hoz / iStock.com
Daniel de la Hoz / iStock.com

Cuisinart Brew Central 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker

If hot cocoa isn't your jam, but coffee is, you can take advantage of this great deal on a Cuisinart Brew Central 14-cup programmable coffeemaker at Costco for just $44.99, $15 off its regular price.

This coffeemaker has a backlit LCD, indicator lights and two kinds of filters for the best flavored coffee around.

Michael Moloney / Shutterstock.com
Michael Moloney / Shutterstock.com

Clorox Wipes

Even as the pandemic appears to be easing up, viruses don't take a vacation. So take advantage of a great deal on Clorox wipes, Ramhold said.

"They're a lot easier to find now, and winter means the height of cold and flu season, so it's worth stocking up on these items at Costco. A 5-pack of canisters with 425 wipes total will cost around $23, which is $4.60 per canister, or about 5 cents per wipe."

Thomas De Wever / Getty Images
Thomas De Wever / Getty Images

Puma Men's Fleece Joggers

Winter begs for warmer wear, whether you're going to lounge around in front of the TV, run errands or go to the gym. Costco is selling men's Puma fleece joggers for only $15.99. Color selection may vary, but quality remains the same.

Edgar Lee Espe / Shutterstock.com
Edgar Lee Espe / Shutterstock.com

Maple Syrup

Winter is also baking season, and if you like to use something other than straight sugar to sweeten your goodies, Ramhold recommends Costco's deal on organic maple syrup.

"It's $15 for 33.8 ounces, which works out to about 44 cents per ounce, and it's an incredible value compared to shopping elsewhere. Add it to oatmeal, cocktails, whipped cream to top pies with -- it has a ton of uses and Costco is the best place to buy it."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Affordable Winter Items Available at Costco Now

