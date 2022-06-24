7 abortion myths, debunked. How would California be affected by the end of Roe v. Wade?

If Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that grants abortion rights, is overturned, the decision will affect millions — including those in California, known for its progressive abortion policies.

When it comes to the medical procedure, a family planning specialist told The Bee, politics should not interfere with the doctor-patient relationship.

“Abortion is a core component of comprehensive medical care that people should have access to … without barrier,” said Dr. Juliana Melo, a gynecologist at UC Davis Health. “While people have differing views about abortion, those shouldn’t interfere with the relationship between people and their doctors.”

In an effort to preserve reproductive rights for people in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state lawmakers advocated in May for a state constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights.

But there are many myths surrounding abortion — and misconceptions on whether California will be affected.

Here are seven myths and misconceptions, debunked:

1. Myth: Abortions are unsafe

Abortion is a safe medical procedure for pregnant people, Melo said. It is considered a part of “essential healthcare.”

“The vast majorities of abortions are safely performed in outpatient non-hospital settings,” she said.

Melo said that the risk of complications from an abortion is low, especially during the first trimester and that the risks associated with giving birth are much higher.

“Maternal death is a lot higher with continuing a pregnancy and having childbirth,” she said.

Medication abortion is also a trusted approach and “has expanded access to safe abortion care for millions of women and girls around the world,” according to Doctor’s Without Borders.

Planned Parenthood, a nonprofit health care provider writes: “Serious problems are rare, but like all medical procedures, there can be some risks.”

Complications from medical abortions occur in less than 1% of patients, Melo said. Some of these include hemorrhage, infection, persistent pain and prolonged heavy bleeding.

Story continues

2. Myth: Abortions can cause infertility

Abortions do not present a risk to people’s ability to have children in the future, Melo said.

Additionally:

“Having an abortion doesn’t increase your risk for breast cancer, and it doesn’t cause depression or mental health issues,” Planned Parenthood’s website states.

3. Myth: Plan B is a form of abortion

Plan B is not a type of abortion.

While some abortions can be accomplished through medication, the Plan B pill is a type of emergency contraception that prevents pregnancies before they happen.

“It is a birth control method that can be taken after someone has had unprotected sex,” Melo said.

Another emergency contraception medicine is the Ella pill, which can prevent pregnancies for up to five days after unprotected sex, according to WebMD.

Melo said these “morning after” pills work to delay ovulation by suspending the release of an egg from the ovary.

By contrast, the abortion pill serves to terminate pregnancies and “feels like having an early miscarriage.”

4. Myth: Anyone can use the abortion pill

An abortion pill is a type of medication that can be used to end an early pregnancy; it actually consists of two medicines taken separately.

While the abortion pill is a common way to terminate a pregnancy, it may not be the best method for people with certain medical conditions, Melo said.

Those include certain bleeding disorders, allergies to the medications, adrenal failure and severe heart disease.

“It’s very individualized, depending on people’s risks,” Melo said.

Another limiting factor is how far along a pregnancy is.

“In general, it’s approved by the FDA for up to 10 weeks gestational age in pregnancy,” Melo said.

5. Myth: California has no abortion restrictions

Only six states and D.C. do not enforce any restrictions on the timing of abortions, meaning they can be performed throughout pregnancy. California is not one of them, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

California law allows a person to obtain an abortion before “fetal viability.” The exception: if a physician determines that the pregnancy threatens the life or health of the pregnant person.

Most doctors consider a fetus viable around 24 weeks, but that is not set in statue, Melo said.

“The majority of abortions happen pretty early in pregnancy and [are] not anywhere near viability,” Melo said.

In 2019, more than 92% of abortions took place during the first 13 weeks of the gestation period, according to the CDC.

Newsom wants California to be a haven for abortion. So why couldn’t Megan get help?

6. Myth: Abortions are completely free

Generally, abortions can cost up to $750, according to Planned Parenthood. They may be less expensive or have no out-of-pocket cost depending on the patient’s health insurance, location and type of abortion.

In California, insurers are required to cover the procedure.

On March 22, Newsom signed a bill that prohibits health plans and insurers from imposing a co-pay, a deductible or other cost-sharing requirements for abortions and abortion-related services. This effectively eliminates out-of-pocket expenses. This bill will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

California is one of six states that require health insurance plans to cover abortion services.

Separately, there are programs that help cover the cost of travel for abortion, according to the ACLU of Northern California.

7. Myth: If Roe v. Wade gets overturned, it won’t affect California

Newsom’s proposed amendment to include abortion rights in the state Constitution faces a pressing deadline.



In order for Senate Constitutional Amendment 10 to make it to the November ballot, it needs to be approved by a two-thirds’ vote from both chambers of the state Legislature by the end of June. The Senate passed the measure Monday; now it heads to the Assembly.



The language from the bill reads as follows:





“The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”





About 15% of all U.S. abortions take place in California, according to the Guttmacher Institute , a research organization that advocates for abortion rights.



According to Guttmacher , if Roe v. Wade falls and a total ban or severe abortion restrictions are drawn in the expected 26 states , California would become the closest no-ban state within driving distance for roughly 1.4 million patients .

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.