The £7.99 beauty product all the royals use

The influence of the royals knows no bounds – especially when it comes to their beauty routines (which are usually drip-fed to us by their esteemed army of hair and make-up artists).

Take their hair, for example. The Duchess of Cambridge's halo highlights and gravity-defying blow-dries are worth emulating at your next salon appointment, while Meghan's glossy waves and that decidedly un-royal side ponytail are equally covetable.

But the thing we're most intrigued about is what they choose to wear day-to-day, considering they have access to any beauty product imaginable. Interestingly, both Kate and Meghan are fond of an affordable beauty buy (the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly loves this consistently out-of-stock hairbrush).

However, there's one high-street beauty buy that the royal women have inherited from the Queen herself. Her Majesty (who is known for her dislike of bright nail polish), reportedly requested a bottle of Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slipper, £7.99 through her hairdresser back in 1989, and has worn it ever since.

Kate wore a very similar Essie shade (Allure) for her wedding day, and Princess Beatrice is rumoured to have worn the same pale pink colour as her grandmother for her big day.



People assumed Meghan had opted for the same polish when her wedding day came around, but it has since been revealed she went for an identical shade from a different brand.

"We're incredibly proud that the Queen and Kate Middleton have enjoyed our products over the years," said an Essie spokesperson back in 2017. "Ballet Slippers is by far one of our most popular shades, and it’s great to see it has a loyal following among all."





