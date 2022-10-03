After a 7.9% dip, insiders are undoubtedly glad they sold Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$397k worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stock at an average sell price of US$44.50 during the past year. The company’s market cap plunged by US$11b after price dropped by 7.9% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Comcast Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP, Daniel Murdock, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$397k worth of shares at a price of US$44.50 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$29.33). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Daniel Murdock.

Insider Ownership Of Comcast

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Comcast insiders own about US$1.1b worth of shares (which is 0.9% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Comcast Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Comcast shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Comcast insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Comcast and we suggest you have a look.

