With 7.70% CAGR, Oxygen Concentrator Market Size Worth USD 2542.70 Million by 2028: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·10 min read
Facts &amp; Factors
Facts & Factors

[206+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Oxygen Concentrator Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow over USD 2,542.70 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 7.70% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Koninklijke Philips N.V, Chart IndustriesInc., Invacare Corporation, Inogen Inc., Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, O2 Concepts LLC, Nidek Medical, GCE Group, CaireIncand others.

NEW YORK, USA, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Oxygen Concentrator Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Delivery System (Pulse Flow and Continuous Flow), By Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Respiratory Distress Syndrome and Others), By End User (Hospital, Homecare Settings, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Oxygen Concentrator Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 1,629.30 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2,542.70 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.70% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Oxygen Concentrator? How big is the Oxygen Concentrator Industry?

Report Overview:

An oxygen concentrator market is a medical device that gives people with respiratory illnesses access oxygen. The concentrator separates nitrogen and oxygen from ambient air, discards the nitrogen, and gives patients access to 95% pure oxygen via a mask. POCs are easier for patients to carry because they are smaller than fixed oxygen concentrators. In addition to patients, mountaineers and tourists utilize POCs in locations with insufficient oxygen.

Moreover, medical professionals frequently employ oxygen concentrators for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. Medical oxygen gas systems like oxygen concentrators and compressed oxygen gas cylinders are widely used in home care settings. Older patients who have mobility issues and need a consistent oxygen supply typically choose these systems.

To maintain proper oxygen levels, some prevalent chronic medical conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and chronic bronchitis, which are common long-term repercussions of smoking, require oxygen therapy or supplemental oxygen. Additionally, various oxygen delivery devices are employed to provide patients with a controlled amount of oxygen. Medical oxygen gas, which is high purity oxygen made specifically for use in the human body during clinical treatments, is another option.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Oxygen Concentrator Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/oxygen-concentrator-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

  • Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

  • The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

  • About 206+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

  • Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

  • Includes Tables and figures have been updated

  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 1,629.30 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 2,542.70 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

7.70% CAGR

Base Year

2021

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Key Market Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V, Chart Industries Inc., Invacare Corporation, Inogen Inc., Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, O2 Concepts LLC, Nidek Medical, GCE Group, CaireInc and Others

Key Segment

By Delivery System, Application, End User, and Regions

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

  • Increasing the geriatric population to drive market growth

A growing elderly population is anticipated to be the main driver of market growth during the forecast period. Aging causes the diaphragm to weaken, which makes it more challenging to breathe fully and lowers the body's oxygen level. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, there will be 910 million elderly people in Europe by 2021, up from 894 million in 2019. There will be 19 million people in Europe who are 85 years of age or older by 2020, and 40 million by 2050.

Restraints

  • The high capital cost involved hindering the market growth

Due to the high capital costs involved in CO2 capture, it is anticipated that the global market for medical oxygen concentrators will expand slowly. Both the system or product and the demand for oxygen are very high. One of the many expensive process cycles used in manufacturing is CO2 capture. Additionally, it is predicted that the low acceptance of stationary and single-user equipment will limit market growth. This is caused by the size of the oxygen systems.

Browse the full “Oxygen Concentrator Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/oxygen-concentrator-market

Oxygen Concentrator Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Directly affecting supply and demand, causing disruptions in distribution networks, and having an economic impact on businesses and financial markets are the three primary ways in which COVID-19 can have an effect on the economy. Because of widespread lockdowns, the movement of medications from one site to another is difficult for many countries, including China, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, as well as other countries.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increase in demand for medical oxygen concentrators. In its most basic form, COVID-19 is a respiratory disorder that has an effect on the lungs and, in challenging circumstances, reduces the amount of oxygen in the air. The most distinguishing feature of COVID-19 is the presence of bilateral pneumonia, which results in an increased requirement for supplemental oxygen. In order to increase the amount of oxygen present, several pieces of equipment, such as oxygen concentrators and liquid oxygen concentrators, are utilised. Instead of oxygen tanks, oxygen concentrators are used for oxygen therapy when liquid oxygen is in short supply. This is due to the fact that oxygen tanks can operate continuously. The fact that there are more cases, however, results in a severe imbalance between supply and demand.

Segmentation Analysis

The global oxygen concentrator market is segmented into a delivery system, application, and end user. The market is divided into pulse and continuous, depending on the delivery system. In 2021, the continuous delivery system category had a major share. The market is divided into sections based on application, including COPD, asthma, respiratory distress syndrome, and others. In 2021, the asthma category dominated the global market. End user separates it into hospitals, home healthcare, and other categories. In 2021, the home care market for medical oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders was the largest in revenue.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/oxygen-concentrator-market

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global oxygen concentrator market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global oxygen concentrator market include -

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V

  • Chart Industries Inc.

  • Invacare Corporation

  • Inogen Inc.

  • Drive Devilbiss Healthcare

  • O2 Concepts LLC

  • Nidek Medical

  • GCE Group

  • CaireInc

Key Insights from Primary Research:

  • As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Oxygen Concentrator market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.70% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

  • In Terms Of Revenue, The Oxygen Concentrator market size was valued at around USD 1,629.30 million in 2021and is projected to reach USD 2,542.70 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • By delivery system, the continuous flow category dominated the market in 2021.

  • By end user, the homecare settings category dominated the market in 2021.

  • North America dominated the global oxygen concentrator market in 2021.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/oxygen-concentrator-market

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Oxygen Concentrator industry?

  • What are the main driving factors propelling the Oxygen Concentrator Market forward?

  • What are the leading companies in the Oxygen Concentrator Industry?

  • What segments does the Oxygen Concentrator Market cover?

  • How can I receive a free copy of the Oxygen Concentrator Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

In 2021, the largest revenue share was held by North America. One of the area's major market expansion drivers is the region's aging population. This is due to the weakened immune systems and limited ability for oxygen intake and the population is more susceptible to a variety of respiratory illnesses. Additionally, government programs like the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) authorization to use oxygen concentrator market during air travel and the rising incidence of severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease by unhealthy lifestyles boost the regional market.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is the most profitable market during the projection period. The frequency of lung illnesses and the fast-growing geriatric population are major drivers of regional market expansion. By 2050, it is predicted that one in four residents in the area will be older than 60. The region's advanced economies have seen major living and health standards rise. Increases in healthcare costs, life expectancy, and public knowledge of new technologies are a few factors anticipated to support regional market expansion throughout the projection period.

Recent Developments

  • In May 2021, OxyGo LLC announced that it had acquired LIFE Corporation, a medical equipment manufacturer for administering CPR and portable emergency oxygen. This acquisition improved the company's capacity for development and provided chances for market-based commercial growth.

  • To expand their business in the oxygen concentrator market s market, NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. announced in October 2018 that it had acquired the oxygen-related product businesses of CAIRE Inc. in the United States, Chart BioMedical (Chengdu) Co., Ltd. in China, and Chart BioMedical Limited in the United Kingdom. This has improved the company's product lineup in the marketplace.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/oxygen-concentrator-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global oxygen concentrator market is segmented as follows:

By Delivery System

  • Continuous Flow

  • Pulse Flow

By Application

  • Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

  • Asthma

  • Respiratory Distress Syndrome

  • Others

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Homecare Settings

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • France

    • UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

Request For Free Sample Report of the Global Oxygen Concentrator Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/oxygen-concentrator-market

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

  • Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Delivery System, Application, End User, and Regions

  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Medical Device Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/medical-device-market

Menstrual Cups Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/menstrual-cups-market

Medical Ventilator Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/medical-ventilator-market-by-mobility-intensive-care-portable-1278

Medical Gases and Equipment Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/medical-gases-and-equipment-market-by-type-medical-1277

Nasal Filters Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/nasal-filters-market-by-type-filter-changeable-type-1269

Orthopedic Trauma Devices Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-orthopedic-trauma-devices-market-by-product-type-1220

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going