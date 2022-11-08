The 7.7% return this week takes Bio-Rad Laboratories' (NYSE:BIO) shareholders five-year gains to 49%

While Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 27% in the last quarter. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 49%, less than the market return of 56%. While the long term returns are impressive, we do have some sympathy for those who bought more recently, given the 48% drop, in the last year.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Bio-Rad Laboratories investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Bio-Rad Laboratories managed to grow its earnings per share at 4.0% a year. We do note that extraordinary items have impacted its earnings history. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 8% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 24% in the twelve months, Bio-Rad Laboratories shareholders did even worse, losing 48%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before spending more time on Bio-Rad Laboratories it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

