7.5 Million Moderna Vaccine Doses Offered to India Through COVAX: WHO

Speaking to news agency ANI, South-East Asia's regional director of the World Health Organisation Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh on Monday, 20 July said that India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through the global health body’s Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) programme.

NITI Aayog Member (health) VK Paul on Friday had said that deliberations with COVID-19 manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer were "ongoing" and the availability of doses would be subject to an indemnity waiver.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted permission to Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Cipla to import Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India last month.

(With inputs from ANI)

