At 7.5% CAGR, Exterior Wall Systems Market Size to Hit USD 370.82 Billion by 2029 | Increasing Construction Projects Globally to Elevate Industry Growth

Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in Exterior Wall Systems Market are Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan) Saint-Gobain (France) AGC Inc. (Japan) Sika AG (Switzerland) PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.) 3A Composite Holding AG (Switzerland) SCG (Thailand) Etex Group (Belgium) Owens Corning (U.S.) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) LafargeHolcim (Switzerland) USG Boral (Australia) DuPont (U.S.) Dow (U.S.) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global exterior wall systems market size was valued at USD 211.41 billion in 2021 and reached USD 223.67 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to touch USD 370.82 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Increasing public and private investments and stringent regulations for energy efficiency and green buildings are likely to influence the exterior wall systems market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Exterior Wall Systems Market, 2022-2029.”

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan)

Saint-Gobain (France)

AGC Inc. (Japan)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

3A Composite Holding AG (Switzerland)

SCG (Thailand)

Etex Group (Belgium)

Owens Corning (U.S.)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

LafargeHolcim (Switzerland)

USG Boral (Australia)

DuPont (U.S.)

Dow (U.S.)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/exterior-wall-systems-market-104394

COVID-19 Impact:

Halt on Construction Activities Impeded the Market Growth

This exterior wall systems market was negatively affected during the pandemic due to restrictions imposed on construction activities. The alarming spike in COVID-19 cases led to the closure of construction activities. The closure of activities led to huge losses, thereby restricting growth opportunities. However, the resumption of activities post-COVID-19 allowed manufacturers to resume activities and balance their costs. The adoption of automated production techniques and social distancing enabled manufacturers to recover their costs. These factors may allow the industry to grow positively.

Story continues

Segments

Curtain Wall Segment to Dominate Market Share Owing to Strong Adoption from Construction Sector

By type, the exterior wall systems market is segmented into ventilated façade, curtain walls, and non-ventilated façade.

Curtain wall is expected to be the dominant segment due to its strong adoption in the construction sector. Its minimal fabrication time and short construction time are expected to enhance its adoption.

Glass Panel Segment to Dominate Owing to its Superior Properties

By material, the exterior wall systems market is segmented into ceramic tiles, vinyl, gypsum/plasterboard, glass panels, EIFS, fiber cement, wood board, HPL board, fiberglass panel, bricks & stone, and others.

The glass panel segment is expected to dominate the market share due to its superior properties and aesthetic. Further, the introduction of smart glass is expected to enhance opportunities for this industry.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/exterior-wall-systems-market-104394

Non-Residential Segment to Hold Dominant Share Attributable to Increasing Construction Infrastructure Globally

By end-use, the exterior wall systems market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential.

The non-residential segment is expected to hold the dominant market share due to the rising number of construction projects worldwide. This factor may promote the growth of the industry.

Geographically, the exterior wall systems market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the exterior wall systems market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 211.41 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 223.67 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.5% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By Geography Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan) Saint-Gobain (France) AGC Inc. (Japan) Sika AG (Switzerland) PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.) 3A Composite Holding AG (Switzerland) SCG (Thailand) Etex Group (Belgium) Owens Corning (U.S.) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) LafargeHolcim (Switzerland) USG Boral (Australia) DuPont (U.S.) Dow (U.S.) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Driving Factors

Increasing Construction Projects Globally to Elevate Market Growth

Exterior wall systems are enclosures or an envelope of a building designed to shield the interior from the external environment. Increasing construction projects are expected to enhance the materials’ adoption. Furthermore, the rising demand for the product from several modern construction projects is expected to enhance its sales. Moreover, the rising awareness regarding significant energy conservation of exterior wall systems is expected to enhance adoption. These factors may drive the exterior wall systems market growth.

However, stringent government regulations regarding carbon emission levels are likely to restrict the exterior wall systems market growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/exterior-wall-systems-market-104394

Regional Insights

Large Construction Projects in Developing Countries to Boost Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the exterior wall systems market share due to large construction projects. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 86.83 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow positively during the upcoming years. Furthermore, rising infrastructure projects, such as Beijing’s Daxing International Airport and the Shanghai Urban Rail Transit Expansion projects, are likely to elevate the industry growth.

In Europe, the increasing trends of green buildings and energy efficiency are expected to enhance exterior wall systems' adoption. These factors may propel the industry growth.

In North America, the adoption of advanced construction is expected to enhance sales. Furthermore, the rising inclination toward dry construction practices may bolster the industry growth.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Undertake Expansion Strategies to Improve Brand Image Globally

Prominent companies operating in the market announce expansions to enhance their brand image and gain a huge consumer base. For example, Evonik Industries undertook an expansion strategy of its product portfolio for high-performance, non-combustible, and mineral-based insulation materials for flat roofs, vented curtain walls, façade elements, and balconies to optimize buildings in December 2021. Furthermore, the adoption of research and development may allow companies to incorporate better materials. Moreover, companies opt for automated production techniques to enhance their market position.

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. . Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Exterior Wall Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary By Material (Value) Vinyl Ceramic Tiles Plasterboard Glass Panel EIFS Fiber Cement Wood Board HPL Board Bricks & Stone Others By Type (Value) Ventilated Façade Curtain Wall Non Ventilated Façade By End-Use (Value) Residential Non-Residential By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/exterior-wall-systems-market-104394

Key Industry Development

November 2020- Etex completed the acquisition of Knauf’s Australian plasterboard business. This development may allow the company to expand its global footprint.

Read Related Insights:

Flat Glass Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Precast Concrete Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



