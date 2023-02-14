With 7.4% CAGR: The Medicated Wipes Market worth US$ 15.89 billion by 2032 Globally - Report by Persistence Market Research

Rising Cases of Skin Diseases and Growing Awareness of Health Hygiene Accelerating Demand for Medicated Wipes: Persistence Market Research Study

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this new industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global Medicated Wipes Market was valued at US$ 7.34 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2032. Sales of medicated wipes are expected to reach US$ 15.89 billion by the end of 2032.

The primary purposes of medicated wipes are to relieve pain and minimize edema.

  • The World Health Organization reported in 2019 that 810 women died every day in 2017 as a result of complications associated with pregnancy and childbirth.

Because of the pressure during pregnancy, vessels dilate, which can lead to the pile problem. Feminine care medicated wipes are useful in such cases.

Similar to personal protective equipment, the production and usage of medicated wipes for cleaning, sanitizing, and medical treatment has increased as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, hemorrhoids are prevalent among obese individuals because of excessive pressure on blood vessels.

  • More than 1.9 billion persons aged 18 and older were overweight, according to WHO data released in June 2021, which is another factor contributing to the increased sales of medicated wipes.

Doctors are recommending medicated wipes due to their anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and analgesic effects, which provide relief from several ailments. As a result of the increasing demand for medicated wipes across the world, key market players are focusing on product innovation and new launches.

For instance:

  • One of the top healthcare companies, PDI Healthcare, introduced the Super Sani-Cloths Germicidal Disposable Wipes in June 2021. According to the manufacturer, these wipes are effective against more than 30 different viral types, including SARS-COV-2.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Feminine care medicated wipes are the leading segment, by product, and held a market value share of 24.3% in 2021, owing to increased awareness in women related to health and hygiene.

  • Dry wipes are leading the market in terms of source with a market share of 55.7% in 2021, due to more side effects of wet wipes.

  • By Distribution channel, retail pharmacies are leading the global market and expanded at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2021.

  • North America is considered the leading regional market with a value share of 25.4% in 2021.

“High frequency of hemorrhoids and growing importance of cleanliness and hygiene to curb the spread of infections are set to propel the demand for medicated wipes globally,” according to a researcher of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

  • Pfizer Inc

  • Diamond Wipes International Inc.

  • Blistex Inc., Pure Touch Skin Care

  • GAMA Healthcare Ltd.

  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation

  • Johnson & Johnsom

  • Edgewell Personal Care

  • Rockline Industries

  • Procter & Gamble

  • 3M

The global industry for medicated wipes is moderately fragmented and is in the developing stage with global players engaging in product innovation strategies. Key market participants such as Clorox and Hindustan Unilever Limited, which are manufacturing and bringing new products into their portfolios, are prioritizing product development technologies, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.

  • In August 2020, Clorox received U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s approval for Clorox disinfecting wipes. The company claims that the SARS-COV-2 virus can be killed within 30 seconds of being in contact with these wipes.

  • In March 2020, Hindustan Unilever Limited, a rapidly expanding consumer goods corporation in India, announced a merger with GlaxoSmithKline Healthcare.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the medicated wipes market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment from 2017 to 2021 and projections from 2022 to 2032.

The research study is based on

  • product (wound care, hemorrhoid care, dermatological care, feminine care, others),

  • source (dry wipes, wet wipes),

  • distribution channel (retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online sales, hypermarkets/supermarkets),

  • across the seven key regions of the world. 

For additional insights on how the growth of the medicated wipes market will unfold over the decade, write to the analyst at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

