With 7.2% CAGR, US Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Size worth USD 3.58 Billion by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global US Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market size is projected to reach USD 3.58 billion in 2029, at CAGR of 7.2% during forecast period; Rising Demand for Blood and Blood Components to Accelerate the US Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Growth

Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US blood transfusion diagnostics market size was valued at USD 1.91 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.20 billion in 2022 to USD 3.58 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “US Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, 2022-2029.”

Key Industry Development:

June 2022: Alba Bioscience Limited (QUOTIENT LIMITED) made an announcement that they have been granted the US FDA sanction for ORTHO Sera and ALBAclone blood grouping reagents.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/u-s-blood-transfusion-diagnostics-market-107024


Report Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

7.2%

2029 Value Projection

USD 3.58 Billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 1.91 Billion

Historical Data

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

106

Key Players

QUOTIENT LIMITED (Switzerland), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Immucor, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Blood and Blood Components to Accelerate the US Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Growth

Market to Witness a Negative Impact due to Decline in Blood Transfusion Procedures

Important Business-related Announcements by Key Players to Influence Market Dynamics


Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Demand for Blood and Blood Components to Accelerate the US Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Growth

The rising incidence of blood-related diseases such as hemophilia, leukemia, and thrombocytopenia among the general population in the US as well as the quickening rise in chronic diseases are to blame for the rise in the transfusion of blood and blood components.

Additionally, a growth in the prevalence of blood disorders among older patients also contributes to an increase in the demand for blood transfusion diagnostics. Similar to how the number of anemia patients has increased, the need for blood transfusion diagnostic tests has increased across the nation.

Allergies, blood-borne infections, fever, and acute hemolytic responses are occasionally possible side effects of blood transfusions. These transfusion-related side effects could have a detrimental impact on the market's projected growth.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/u-s-blood-transfusion-diagnostics-market-107024


COVID-19 Impacts:

Market to Witness a Negative Impact due to Decline in Blood Transfusion Procedures

Since COVID-19 had different effects in different markets, the effects on the American healthcare system differed. The US market for blood transfusion diagnostics has shrunk as a result of preventative measures, such as lockdowns, implemented by regulatory agencies to stop the virus's spread.

As blood transfusion diagnostic procedures refer to tests carried out as a prerequisite for surgical and transplantation procedures, the decrease in the number of patients visiting healthcare facilities was accompanied by a large decrease in their frequency. Additionally, the drop in blood donations resulted in fewer blood group typing and screening operations. As a result, the US market shrank as a result of both of these issues.

Segments:

Significant Product Launches in Reagents & Kits Leads to Segment’s Dominance

On the basis of product, the market can be segmented into instruments and reagents & kits. The reagents & kits segment holds a dominant share in the market.

Blood Screening Segment to Grow at a Comparatively Faster Pace Powered by Prevalence of Transfusion-Transmissible Infections

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into blood screening and blood group typing. The blood screening segment is expected to register a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Strong Patient Volumes in Independent Laboratories & Blood Banks Ensure Segment’s Dominance in 2021

By end-user, the market is divided into hospital-based laboratories and independent laboratories & blood banks. The independent laboratories & blood banks segment is projected to account for the highest US blood transfusion diagnostics market share during the forecast period.


Quick Buy - US Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/107024


Report Coverage:

The report presents a systematic study of the market segments and thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the current market trends as well as the future opportunities is offered in the report. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they help to form the market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been discussed in the report to assist investors and business owners with a better understanding of the possible threats present in the market. The report further discusses the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the dominating position.

Competitive Landscape:

Important Business-related Announcements by Key Players to Influence Market Dynamics

Fundamental market players frequently make significant announcements about certain business decisions, which have a favorable or negative impact on the market. The actions of players include buying businesses, launching new goods, forming partnerships, signing agreements with governmental bodies, and more.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • QUOTIENT LIMITED (Switzerland)

  • Grifols, S.A. (Spain)

  • Immucor, Inc. (US)

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

  • Merck KGaA (US)

  • Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher) (US)

  • QuidelOrtho Corporation (US)

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

  • Abbott (US)


Ask for Customization

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/u-s-blood-transfusion-diagnostics-market-107024


Table of Content

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Market Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Blood Donations Statistics, U.S., 2021

    • New Product Launches

    • Key Industry Developments

    • Prevalence of Key Bleeding Disorders, U.S., 2021

    • Insights: Blood Donation and Blood Group Type

    • Blood Group Distribution among Blood Donors in U.S.

    • Distribution of Blood Group Type, U.S. Population, 2021

    • Blood Transfusion Statistics, U.S., 2021

    • Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market

    • Overview: Technological Advancements in Blood Transfusion Diagnostics

  • U.S. Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2028

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

      • Instruments

      • Reagents & Kits

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Blood Screening

      • Blood Group Typing

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

      • Hospital-based Laboratories

      • Independent Laboratories & Blood Banks

ToC Continue…!


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/u-s-blood-transfusion-diagnostics-market-107024


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Canadian defender Alistair Johnston moves to Celtic after standout World Cup

    Defender Alistair Johnston, one of Canada's standout players at the 2022 World Cup, is headed to Scotland's Glasgow Celtic. CF Montreal confirmed the transfer Saturday, saying it will take effect Jan. 1 — the start of the January transfer window. Celtic said Johnston has signed a five-year contract and will meet up with the team next weekend when it returns from training camp in Portugal. While Celtic and Montreal did not detail the transfer price, Glasgow's Daily Record reported the deal is wor

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Titans can't overcome former WR Brown in 2nd straight loss

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks absorbed a brutal blow from a helmet to his facemask and somehow held onto the ball for his first receiving touchdown. The score came with a hefty price. Burks briefly lay motionless in the end zone because of a concussion, and Titans and Eagles players took a knee in prayer. Burks eventually walked off on his own power. “It’s unfortunate he couldn’t finish the game,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. The talented wideout had downplayed co

  • Countdown to Kickoff: Matheson outlines plans for new pro women's soccer league

    It didn't take long for Christine Sinclair to see the impact from the announcement that a new pro women's soccer league planned to kick off in Canada in 2025. "The number of kids that came up to me and said, 'Well I'm going to be playing in 10 years,' I think that's why we're doing this," Sinclair said. "Inspiring the next generation of young Canadians and giving young girls an opportunity to fulfil their dreams." On Monday night, former national team player Diana Matheson and business partner T

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Who was Canada's best athlete in 2022?

    Marie-Philip Poulin led Canada to a dominant year in women's hockey, but is it enough to crown her as the Canadian athlete of the year?

  • Fields puts on show in return from injury, Bears lose again

    CHICAGO (AP) — A shoulder separation suffered two weeks ago failed to prevent Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields from running like he has all season. He also delivered a season high in yards passing on Sunday. What he couldn’t do was end a streak of poor finishes by Chicago and pull out a win against the Green Bay Packers. The Bears lost 28-19. “I feel all right,” Fields said. “The shoulder held up pretty good.” Fields ran for 71 yards on six attempts. He also completed 20 of 25 passes for

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ