$7.1+ Billion Worldwide Forensic Equipment and Supplies Industry to 2029 - Increasing Number of Crimes and Continuous Technological Improvements in Forensic Sciences are Among the Factors Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Analysis by Product, by Application by End user, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The forensic equipment and supplies market size is estimated to be USD 7.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.72% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The increasing number of crimes across major countries, continuous technological improvements in forensic sciences, rising social investments in the field of forensics, and growing knowledge among investigators about the role of DNA profiling in criminology factors contributing to the market growth.

However, increasing cost of forensic instruments and lack of skilled professional is expected to hinder the growth.

By Product

Based on product, the market is segregated into reagents & consumables, instruments, low-temperature storage devices, and evidence drying cabinets. In 2021, the reagents & consumables segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the growing popularity of DNA profiling in criminology throughout developing and emerging nations, increasing governments' focus on reducing crime case backlogs, growing number of criminal investigations, and rising investments in forensic sciences by the private and public players.

By Application

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into biometrics, blood analysis, DNA analysis, drug testing/toxicology, and other applications. In 2021, the drug testing/toxicology segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the growing number of drug testing facilities distributed throughout major nations and the global expansion of cutting-edge toxicity analysis platforms.

By End user

Based on end user, the market is segregated into independent forensic laboratories, government forensic laboratories, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2021, the government forensic laboratories segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to efficiently upholding law and order, they need to extend their coverage to rural and suburban regions and increase investment and expenditures made by governments to improve their forensics analytical skills.

Regional Markets

In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the forensic equipment and supplies market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing public investments in the forensics industry in the United States and Canada, continuous technological developments in forensic equipment, rising commercialization of forensic equipment, and the existence of multiple market players in the region.

Competitor Insights

Some of the key players operating in the forensic equipment and supplies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), SCIEX (Danaher Corporation, US), PerkinElmer (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), QIAGEN NV (Netherlands), Spectris (UK), Air Science (US), Lynn Peavey Company (US), Sirchie (US), BVDA International (Netherlands), Safariland, LLC (US), Horiba (Japan), and Illumina, Inc. (US).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9x0jx

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner