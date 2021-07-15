$7.03 Bn Contrast Agents/Media Markets, 2027
Global contrast agents market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 to reach $7,033.5 million by 2027 due to the increasing incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for diagnostic & interventional radiology procedures, increase in aging population, Expansion of contrast agent indications, the growth of medical imaging in the emerging market, increasing research activities and favorable reimbursement.
North America accounted for the largest and fastest-growing region with revenue in 2020 by growing at high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.
The factors such as increasing incidence and prevalence of the chronic disease, increase in aging population, approval of contrast agents for various indications, expanding indications of contrast agents, increasing number of contrast mediated diagnostic and interventional procedures, approach for the development of novel contrast agents by the startup companies and favorable reimbursement will drive North America contrast agent market.
The contrast agents global market is consolidated. The top five players occupy major share of the market share and the remaining is occupied by other players. All the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares and also acquiring companies for product expansion.
Some of the key players of the contrast agents market are
Bayer Group
Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
Bracco Group
Dongkook Life Science
Fujipharma Co Ltd
GE Company (GE Healthcare)
Guerbet
Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.
Sanochemia Pharmaceutical AG
Taejoon Pharm Co. Ltd
Market Analysis
Factors Influencing Market
Drivers and Opportunities
Increasing Demand for Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology Procedures
Increase in Aging Population
Expansion in Indications of Contrast Media
Increasing Research Activities Towards the Development of Novel Contrast Agents
The Growth of Medical Imaging Technologies in Emerging Markets
Favorable Reimbursement
Restraints and Threats
Side Effect Associated With Contrast Agents
Shortage of Radiologists
Availability of Alternative Products
Stringent Regulations for Contrast Agents
Regulatory Guidelines
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Reimbursement Scenario
Reimbursement Table
Technological Advancements
Introduction
Advancements in Computed Tomography Technology
Nanoparticles Based Contrast Agents
Multimodal Contrast Agents
Manganese-Based Mri Contrast Agents
Application of Ai in Contrast Imaging
Bismuth Based Contrast Agents
Supramolecular Macromolecular Organic Radical Contrast Agent
Xenon Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Upcoming Technologies/Products
Impact of Covid-19 on Imaging Procedures
Clinical Trials
Supply Chain Analysis
Porter's Five Force Analysis
Market Share Analysis by Major Players
Global Contrast Agent Global Market
Global X-Ray/CT Contrast Agents Market
Global Mri Contrast Agents Market
Global Ultrasound Based Contrast Agents Market
Computed Tomography Market - Number of Scans, Volume of Contrast Agent Consumed, and Market Size
Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market-Procedure Volume, Volume of Contrast Agent Consumed & Market Size
