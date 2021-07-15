$7.03 Bn Contrast Agents/Media Markets, 2027

Dublin, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contrast Agents/Media Global Market - Forecast To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global contrast agents market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 to reach $7,033.5 million by 2027 due to the increasing incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for diagnostic & interventional radiology procedures, increase in aging population, Expansion of contrast agent indications, the growth of medical imaging in the emerging market, increasing research activities and favorable reimbursement.

North America accounted for the largest and fastest-growing region with revenue in 2020 by growing at high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

The factors such as increasing incidence and prevalence of the chronic disease, increase in aging population, approval of contrast agents for various indications, expanding indications of contrast agents, increasing number of contrast mediated diagnostic and interventional procedures, approach for the development of novel contrast agents by the startup companies and favorable reimbursement will drive North America contrast agent market.

The contrast agents global market is consolidated. The top five players occupy major share of the market share and the remaining is occupied by other players. All the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced products to maintain their market shares and also acquiring companies for product expansion.

Some of the key players of the contrast agents market are

Bayer Group

Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Bracco Group

Dongkook Life Science

Fujipharma Co Ltd

GE Company (GE Healthcare)

Guerbet

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Sanochemia Pharmaceutical AG

Taejoon Pharm Co. Ltd

Market Analysis

Factors Influencing Market

Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology Procedures

Increase in Aging Population

Expansion in Indications of Contrast Media

Increasing Research Activities Towards the Development of Novel Contrast Agents

The Growth of Medical Imaging Technologies in Emerging Markets

Favorable Reimbursement

Restraints and Threats

Side Effect Associated With Contrast Agents

Shortage of Radiologists

Availability of Alternative Products

Stringent Regulations for Contrast Agents

Regulatory Guidelines

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Reimbursement Scenario

Reimbursement Table

Technological Advancements

Introduction

Advancements in Computed Tomography Technology

Nanoparticles Based Contrast Agents

Multimodal Contrast Agents

Manganese-Based Mri Contrast Agents

Application of Ai in Contrast Imaging

Bismuth Based Contrast Agents

Supramolecular Macromolecular Organic Radical Contrast Agent

Xenon Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Upcoming Technologies/Products

Impact of Covid-19 on Imaging Procedures

Clinical Trials

Supply Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Force Analysis

Market Share Analysis by Major Players

Global Contrast Agent Global Market

Global X-Ray/CT Contrast Agents Market

Global Mri Contrast Agents Market

Global Ultrasound Based Contrast Agents Market

Computed Tomography Market - Number of Scans, Volume of Contrast Agent Consumed, and Market Size

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market-Procedure Volume, Volume of Contrast Agent Consumed & Market Size

