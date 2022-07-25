6th Teen Charged in Central Park Jogger Case Has 1989 Conviction Tossed

More than three decades after he and five others were wrongfully accused of raping a white woman in New York City, one of the lesser-known defendants in the infamous Central Park jogger case had a related conviction overturned.

A New York Supreme Court judge agreed Monday to dismiss a robbery conviction for Steven Lopez, who was 15 when accused in the brutal 1989 assault that left a white woman beaten, raped and in a coma for 12 days.

Lopez, now 48, was the only one of the six young defendants ― all of whom were Black or Hispanic ― to strike a plea deal with prosecutors and avoid the more serious rape charge. The five others, between 14 and 16 years old, were convicted of rape and went on to be collectively known as the “Central Park Five.”

Steven Lopez is seen after his arrest in the 1989 Central Park jogger case. The then-teenager was the only one of the defendants to strike a plea deal and avoid the more serious rape charge. (Photo: New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Those five teens’ rape convictions were overturned in 2002 after the actual rapist in the woman’s attack was identified through a confession and DNA evidence. Matias Reyes was serving a 33-year sentence for multiple rapes and a murder when he confessed to the crime, though he was never prosecuted because the statute of limitations had passed.

The motion to overturn Lopez’s conviction was made by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr., following requests by both Lopez’s attorney and prosecutors. Bragg cited “false statements, unreliable forensic analysis and immense external pressure” for Lopez’s plea deal and conviction.

“Nobody should ever have to endure a wrongful conviction, and we hope that today is another step towards justice and healing for Mr. Lopez,” Bragg said in a statement posted to Twitter.

The five individuals convicted in the assault went on to receive a $40 million settlement from the city after serving six to 13 years in prison for the crime. They’ve also been the focus of books, movies and television shows.

Defendants Clarence Thomas (left) and Steven Lopez (right) are seen being escorted by New York City police detectives following the 1989 rape and assault of a jogger. (Photo: New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

