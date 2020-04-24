6th Resident at MPTF Nursing Facility Dies of Coronavirus

Leah Bernstein, died on Wednesday night died from coronavirus complications. Bernstein was 99. She is the sixth person to die from COVID-19 complications at Woodland Hills nursing home.

Bernstein was the executive secretary for the late producer and manager Irving Fein. Leah lived in the Mary Pickford House on the Motion Picture campus for the past 2 years. She was born in 1921, the same year as MPTF.

“Leah was a native Los Angeleno, who got to live her dream. She always loved movies and made it her goal to work in the entertainment industry,” said MPTF President & CEO Bob Beitcher in a statement to TheWrap. “At age 16, thanks to her focus on typing, shorthand and bookkeeping at Fairfax High, she landed a job working from 5pm to midnight at MGM Studios.”

Later in her career, Leah worked with producer-director Stanley Kramer on 28 films, counting luminaries such as Sidney Poitier, Bobby Darin, and Vivien Leigh among her friends. In a 2015 interview, she shared “I remember Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney playing outside the window, and Katharine Hepburn was always trying to get me to play tennis.” In 2007, Leah donated a collection of production materials from her years with Kramer to the Margaret Herrick Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Reflecting on her career, Leah would often say that she was most proud about the social impact of the films she made with Stanley Kramer and Sidney Poitier and the way they defied stereotypes of the time.

Dorothy Schlom, MPTF resident, whose husband Marshall Schlom worked with Kramer as a script supervisor, said of Leah “She was a delight to know. I remember her sense of humor and the twinkle in her eye as she juggled the problems of the day. She and Marshall often worked together to make Stanley laugh in spite of himself.”

In retirement, Leah enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great-great nieces and nephews, and was a dedicated volunteer for organizations such as Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Beverly Hills Public Library.

Even in her late 90s, Leah had a dry witty sense of humor and was a flirt until her last days. Celebrating her enduring sweetness, one staff member fondly recalled, “She believed the most important thing you could do with your life was be genuinely kind to others, and she would

often say to us ‘thank you for being so nice to me.'” Leah lived her final days on the same campus as her old boss, Stanley Kramer, who passed away at the Motion Picture Home in 2001.



