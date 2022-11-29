Like New 6K Mile Buick Riviera Convertible Selling at the Raleigh Classic

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It’s like it’s been living in a time capsule since the 1980s.

Marketed by Buick as a personal luxury car, the Buick Riviera was produced from 1963 until 1999 (with the exception of 1994). A first in the personal luxury car market for General Motors, the car was applauded and highly praised by automotive journalists when it debuted. This new luxury car was designed from the ground up and was the first to sit upon GM's E-platform. Even more, it was Buick's first unique Riviera model. By the time the 1980s rolled around, it was one of the most unique personal luxury cars in the price range. Being sold by Raleigh Classic Car Auctions is this well-preserved example in convertible form.

This particular s convertible is one of only 1,750 made by Buick in this configuration. Not only is it a rare car from the time, it only has 6,919 actual miles on the clock, and might be one of the finest examples on the world. It is well equipped with features like power steering, power brakes, power windows, a power top, power door locks, dual power mirrors, 6-way power driver’s seat, tilt steering wheel, cruise control, automatic climate control, and AM/FM cassette radio.

It rolls around in its original white paint that’s in excellent condition. On the inside, you’ll find burgundy leather interior in just as pristine condition as the outside appears. The engine compartment remains untouched and shows the original condition of the Buick.

Join us at The Raleigh Classic Winter Auction on December 2-3 in Youngsville, North Carolina.





