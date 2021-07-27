6ft Boa constrictor snake on the loose in UK village sparks fear among residents

Boa constrictor has gone missing in Meacham (stock image of boa constrictor) (Ian Lindsay/Pixabay)

A 6ft snake has gone missing in a UK village sparking concerns among residents.

The pet boa constrictor, which is owned by Shannon Surch, went missing last week after it broke out of its tank and escaped from her home in Measham, East Midlands.

The snake, named Bo, is believed to be at large in the Coalville area.

A large snakeskin which had been shed was discovered by someone walking in Swannington.

The Swannington walker said in their post on Facebook group Spotted Whitwick on Monday: "There is a 6ft boa missing from Measham. I found this in Swannington tonight, just want to make people aware!!"

However, Ms Surch said Bo’s sheddings were smaller and suggested the skin must have come from a different second snake.

The walker later said she thought the skin she found belonged to a python.

Concerns were growing in the local area as the post sparked a flurry of comments from residents.

Many people asked how the snake had managed to escape.

Among the comments, one person wrote: "Oh that’s put my mind at rest then.... not."

Another added: "How the hell does something like that escape?

"I mean, what have they been doing, taking it for a walk and he didn’t come back after being let off the lead?"

Others added: "I’m never leaving the house again."

"I think I’m suddenly isolating for a while."

Boa constrictors are not venomous and stick to a diet of small animals.

They are known to grab their prey with their teeth before wrapping their bodies around them to stop the flow of blood.

Larger boas have been known to capture animals as big as ocelots.

