69-year-old paraglider slams into mountain 700 feet above ground in Hawaii

A paraglider lost control and crashed into a mountain while visiting Hawaii, officials said.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a call on Tuesday, March 8, that two paragliders collided with each other and landed on the side of a mountain in Waimanalo. Firefighters rushed to the location to help the paragliders at about 12:25 p.m.

“The HFD, upon further investigation, reported it was a single paraglider on the mountain side, not two,” the fire department said in a news release. “The 69-year-old male visitor said he was paragliding when an updraft caused him to lose control.”

The man tried to use his reserve parachute before he landed, but crashed. He landed about 700 feet above the ground, officials said.

The man injured his wrist and ankle, and he was taken in a helicopter to a local hospital.

Waimanalo is located on Oahu’s eastern shore and is home to the popular Sea Life Park.

