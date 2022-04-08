69-year-old man dies after struggling in water outside of kayak, Washington cops say

A 69-year-old man died after he was found struggling in the water outside of his kayak, Washington police told news outlets.

Arthur James of Sequim died while kayaking in the Strait of Juan De Fuca on Thursday, April 8, Clallam County deputies told KIRO 7.

Deputies were called to the scene at about 11 a.m. after James was seen struggling in the water, KOMO reported.

A Neah Bay police officer rushed into the water to help James to shore, according to Radio Pacific. The officer used the kayak to bring James fully out of the water.

James was given CPR until a helicopter arrived to take him to the Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, KOMO reported.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital despite life-saving efforts, according to KIRO 7.

The sheriff’s office told Radio Pacific there were no signs of foul play, and the county coroner will determine a cause of death.

