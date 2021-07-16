69-year-old man dead after ATV rollover on T'Railway: RCMP

A 69-year-old man is dead after rolling over an ATV on the T'railway east of the Norris Arm North Highway. (CBC - image credit)

A 69-year-old man from Lewisporte, N.L., is dead after rolling over the ATV he was driving on the T'railway east of the Norris Arm North Highway, according to the RCMP.

In a media release, the RCMP said it received a report of the rollover Thursday afternoon.

The man was found deceased under the ATV, which had rolled about six to eight feet off the trail, the RCMP said.

According to police, the man was wearing a helmet. A young passenger was uninjured.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is the fourth ATV-related fatality in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2021.

