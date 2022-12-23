69-year-old falls from dock and drowns in frigid Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri cops say

A 69-year-old man fell from his dock and drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks as a winter storm brought frigid temperatures to the area, officials said.

Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were called about 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 to his dock near Surdyke Port 20 in Osage Beach, according to a drowning report.

The man, identified as Dean Guiducci, was found and taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:04 p.m., officials said.

About an hour before authorities were called to the drowning, the National Weather Service said wind chill temperatures in the area of Osage Beach were minus 17.

“Dangerous wind chills continue across the Ozarks,” the agency tweeted. “Frostbite and hypothermia possible in less than 30 minutes.”

"Dangerous wind chills continue across the Ozarks. Frostbite and hypothermia possible in less than 30 minutes."

