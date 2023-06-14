With 68% ownership, JF Technology Berhad (KLSE:JFTECH) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

Significant insider control over JF Technology Berhad implies vested interests in company growth

The largest shareholder of the company is Wei Foong with a 51% stake

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in JF Technology Berhad (KLSE:JFTECH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 68% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of JF Technology Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for JF Technology Berhad

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About JF Technology Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Institutions have a very small stake in JF Technology Berhad. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in JF Technology Berhad. With a 51% stake, CEO Wei Foong is the largest shareholder. With such a huge stake, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. It's usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider with such skin in the game. With 4.3% and 3.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Mei Wang and Ah Yoong Sim are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Mei Wang is also Senior Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of JF Technology Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Story continues

It seems that insiders own more than half the JF Technology Berhad stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means they own RM539m worth of shares in the RM793m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 29% stake in JF Technology Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand JF Technology Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - JF Technology Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, backed by strong financial data.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here