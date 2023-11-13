68-year-old man struck by vehicle near near CRMC in Fresno has died, coroner says

The pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle on Oct. 21 has died, according to the coroner.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as 68-year-old Albert Holguin of Selma.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. when a white van was traveling northon Maddy Drive to make a left turn to go west on Divisadero, police said.

As the driver made the turn, Holguin was in the roadway crossing the street from north to south when he was struck.

Nurses came to the aid of the pedestrian and he was taken to the hospital.

He was listed in critical condition, but died on Sunday.

The driver remained at the scene.